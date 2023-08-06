Watch now as Texas A&M football coaches Jimbo Fisher, DJ Durkin, Bobby Petrino and Elijah Robinson, as well as players Bryce Anderson, Max Johnson, Noah Thomas and Conner Weigman preview the Aggies' 2023 season at local media day.
Watch: Texas A&M football coaches, players preview 2023 season at local media day
