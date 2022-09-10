WATCH NOW: Travis L. Brown grades Texas A&M’s performance in loss to App State

Watch now as Travis L. Brown grades Texas A&M’s performance in loss to App State.
Texas A&M and Appalachian State played just over 300 feet above sea level on Saturday afternoon at Kyle Field.
Watch now as Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher and players Devon Achane and Antonio Johnson discuss the Aggies' loss to App State.
Here’s three quick takeaways from Texas A&M’s 17-14 loss to Appalachian State:
A&M’s 31-0 victory over Sam Houston left some fans worried, while others are hopeful.
Texas A&M’s offensive line is headed back to the basics to fix a running game, which mustered only 110 yards in Saturday’s 31-0 victory ov…
Appalachian State didn’t have to come within a two-point conversion of beating North Carolina last week for Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fis…
A perfectly-placed dart from Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King whizzed between two defenders and hit senior wide receiver Ainias Smith in …
Texas A&M’s season opener against Sam Houston State was never in doubt, but the way the Aggies played in the 31-0 victory raised plenty of…
It’s taken Haynes King 364 days to hit the reset button, and Aggie fans are hopeful good things happen to those who wait.
