Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Watch now as The Eagle sports team grades Texas A&M's 2022 football season.
Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) scans SMU's defense during the first half Wednesday at Reed Arena.
Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III, right, reaches for a ball in front of SMU forward Samuell Williamson during the first half Wednesday night at Reed Arena.
Texas A&M forward Julius Marble, left, celebrates a dunk during the first half against SMU on Wednesday night.
Texas A&M Aggies forward Julius Marble (34) attempts to put up a shot while guard by SMU defenders during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in College Station, TX., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Texas A&M Aggies forward Henry Coleman III (15) goes to the basket while guarded by Southern Methodist Mustangs forward Efe Odigie (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in College Station, TX., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Texas A&M Aggies guard Andre Gordon (20) shoots the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in College Station, TX., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Texas A&M Aggies forward Henry Coleman III (15) goes fort a layup during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in College Station, TX., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Texas A&M Aggies forward Julius Marble (34) puts the ball up for a layup during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in College Station, TX., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Texas A&M Aggies guard Andre Gordon (20) dribbles while guard by Southern Methodist Mustangs guard Zhuric Phelps (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in College Station, TX., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Texas A&M Aggies guard Andre Gordon (20) and a SMU player battle for a rebound during a free throw during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in College Station, TX., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Texas A&M Aggies guard Andre Gordon (20) and Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams talk during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in College Station, TX., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) goes up for a layup during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in College Station, TX., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Texas A&M Aggies forward Julius Marble (34) goes for a dunk during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in College Station, TX., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Texas A&M Aggies forward Julius Marble (34) yells after a slam dunk during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in College Station, TX., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in College Station, TX., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Texas A&M Aggies guard Manny Obaseki (35) looks for a pass during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in College Station, TX., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams makes a gesture during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in College Station, TX., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Texas A&M Aggies forward Henry Coleman III (15) battles Southern Methodist Mustangs forward Samuell Williamson (11) and Mustang forward Franklin Agunanne (33) for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in College Station, TX., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) throws the ball up for an ally-op during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in College Station, TX., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams talks to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in College Station, TX., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Texas A&M Aggies forward Henry Coleman III (15) goes for a layup whole Southern Methodist Mustangs forward Stefan Todorovic (3) attempts to guard him during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in College Station, TX., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Texas A&M Aggies forward Henry Coleman III (15) dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in College Station, TX., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
Lt. Col. Morgan Smyth had what he called a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity earlier this fall as his Marine Corps career nears an end: leading a…
The Texas A&M football team will gear up for its final game of the season this Saturday at Kyle Field against fifth-ranked LSU. The game i…
Saturday’s matchup with No. 5 LSU effectively served as Texas A&M’s bowl game, and the Aggies made the most of the night by spoiling the T…
A&M DL Elijah Jeudy, RB LJ Johnson and LB Ish Harris all announced Sunday on social media that they were entering the transfer portal.
OFFENSE: A
Texas A&M co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Darrell Dickey was relieved of his duties, the school announced Monday.
Texas A&M’s football team signed a record-setting recruiting class last December and February, but the talk this week in Aggieland is abou…
If Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher hires an offensive coordinator this offseason, he needs to find one who will call the kind of game he did agai…
Just when you thought you had the Texas A&M football team figured out, think again.
A smaller crowd at Kyle Field didn’t deter the Texas A&M football team during the Aggies’ 20-3 win over Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.