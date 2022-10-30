top story WATCH NOW: The Eagle sports team discusses Texas A&M's loss to Ole Miss Oct 30, 2022 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Watch now as The Eagle sports team discusses Texas A&M's loss to Ole Miss. GALLERY: Texas A&M FB vs Ole Miss Texas A&M defensive back Jacoby Mathews, left, breaks up a pass during the first half against Ole Miss on Saturday night. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M defensive lineman Albert Regis, left, wraps up Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart during the first half Saturday night. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M tight end Max Wright (42) runs with the ball during the first half against Ole Miss on Saturday night at Kyle Field. LOGAN HANNIGAN-DOWNS, THE EAGLE Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Dayton Wade (19) attempts to make a catch as Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Jaylon Jones (17) defends him during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson, right, tackles Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart during the first half Saturday night at Kyle Field. Logan Hannigan-Downs Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, right, and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher shake hands after their game Saturday night at Kyle Field. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) makes a cut while carrying the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Logan Hannigan-Downs Members of the Corps of Cadets cheer the Aggies during the second half of the Texas A&M vs University of Mississippi football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Meredith Seaver Mississippi’s sideline celebrates a touchdown with fire extinguisher during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Logan Hannigan-Downs The 12th Man cheers during the second half of the Texas A&M vs University of Mississippi football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies tight end Jake Johnson (19) carries the ball as Mississippi Rebels cornerback Miles Battle (6) makes his way to him during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) passes the ball during the second half of the Texas A&M vs University of Mississippi football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher yells during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Evan Stewart (1) makes a catch on Mississippi Rebels cornerback Deantre Prince (7) helmet during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Logan Hannigan-Downs Members of the Corps of Cadets cheer during the second half of the Texas A&M vs University of Mississippi football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) carries the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) smiles during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Logan Hannigan-Downs Trainers help Texas A&M defensive lineman LT Overton (18) off the field during the first half against Ole Miss on Saturday night at Kyle Field. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) reaches for a ball as Ole Miss safety AJ Finley (21) defends him during the first half Saturday night. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Kent Robinson (42) makes a catch in the first half Texas A&M vs University of Mississippi on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M running back Devon Achane (6) stiff-arms Ole Miss cornerback Deantre Prince, left, he rushes during the first half Saturday night. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman (15) throws a pass against Ole Miss during the first half Saturday night in his first start as an Aggie. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M tight end Donovan Green (18) holds onto the ball after catching a pass during the first half against Ole Miss on Saturday night. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M defensive back Jacoby Mathews (14) celebrates a pass breakup during the first half against Ole Miss on Saturday night. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies punter Nik Constantinou (95) punts the ball in the first half Texas A&M vs University of Mississippi on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Meredith Seaver Members of the Corps of Cadets sing the Aggie War Hymn during the second half of the Texas A&M vs University of Mississippi football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (22) stiff arms as he runs during the second half of the Texas A&M vs University of Mississippi football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Evan Stewart (1) stiff arms on the run during the second half of the Texas A&M vs University of Mississippi football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman (15) hands off to Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) in the first half Texas A&M vs University of Mississippi on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M mascot corporal runs out with Reveille X before A&M plays Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Meredith Seaver Bass drummers of the Fightin' Texas Aggie Band perform during halftime of the Texas A&M vs University of Mississippi football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman (15) takes a snap from center Matthew Wykoff (77) during the first half against Ole Miss on Saturday night at Kyle Field. Meredith Seaver Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Hamilton Hall (77) blocks Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Fadil Diggs (10) in the first half Texas A&M vs University of Mississippi on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Meredith Seaver Members of the Corps of Cadets sing the Aggie War Hymn during the second half of the Texas A&M vs University of Mississippi football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies place kicker Caden Davis (36) kicks off in the first half Texas A&M vs University of Mississippi on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M tight end Donovan Green, center, gets tackled by two Ole Miss defenders during the first half Saturday night at Kyle Field. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Stewart, left, attempts to tackle Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins during the first half Saturday night at Kyle Field. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies place kicker Randy Bond (47) watches his kick go through the uprights during the second half of the Texas A&M vs University of Mississippi football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) runs the ball during the second half of the Texas A&M vs University of Mississippi football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) hands the ball off to running back Devon Achane (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Logan Hannigan-Downs Mississippi Rebels cornerback Markevious Brown (28) celebrates a blocked pass during the second half of the Texas A&M vs University of Mississippi football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M fans wave towels during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Logan Hannigan-Downs Many students dressed up for Halloween during the Texas A&M vs University of Mississippi football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Noah Thomas (9) and Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) celebrate a touchdown during the second half of the Texas A&M vs University of Mississippi football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) passes before being sacked during the second half of the Texas A&M vs University of Mississippi football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson (35) wraps up Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) for a tackle during the second half of the Texas A&M vs University of Mississippi football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Meredith Seaver Aggies wave their 12th Man towels during the second half of the Texas A&M vs University of Mississippi football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Meredith Seaver Aggie familes watch the game during the second half of the Texas A&M vs University of Mississippi football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Meredith Seaver Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin looks at a replay during the second half of the Texas A&M vs University of Mississippi football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Meredith Seaver Aggies cheer during the second half of the Texas A&M vs University of Mississippi football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) calls for the snap during the second half of the Texas A&M vs University of Mississippi football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Meredith Seaver Ole Miss players celebrate their win after the Texas A&M vs University of Mississippi football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Meredith Seaver GALLERY: Pregame Texas A&M Football Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Sam Mathews (29) walks in the spirit walk before A&M plays Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Logan Hannigan-Downs A Texas A&M player carries a Chucky doll walks in the spirit walk before A&M plays Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies punter Nik Constantinou (95) walks in the spirit walk before A&M plays Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M fans play corn hole before A&M plays Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Logan Hannigan-Downs A Yell Leader high fives a fan walks in the spirit walk before A&M plays Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Yell Leader Thomas Greve greets fans during the Spirit Walk before A&M plays Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Meredith Seaver The Texas A&M Galveston Corps of Cadets prepares to march before A&M plays Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Meredith Seaver The Aggie Dance Team leads the Aggies during Spirit Walk before A&M plays Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Meredith Seaver Aggies tailgate in Aggie Park before A&M plays Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Meredith Seaver The Aggie Band leads the football team during Spirit Walk before A&M plays Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Meredith Seaver The Ole Miss band walks to Kyle Field through Aggie Park before A&M plays Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Meredith Seaver The Aggie Band leads the football team during Spirit Walk before A&M plays Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Meredith Seaver A&M plays Ole Miss at Kyle Field on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Meredith Seaver The Aggie Band leads the football team during Spirit Walk before A&M plays Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Meredith Seaver Aggies tailgate in Aggie Park before A&M plays Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Reuben Fatheree II (76) greets fans during Spirit Walk before A&M plays Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Meredith Seaver The Texas A&M Corps of Cadets marches from the Quad before A&M plays Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Meredith Seaver The Texas A&M Corps of Cadets marches from the Quad before A&M plays Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. Meredith Seaver Senior Yell Leader Kipp Knecht and the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets march from the Quad before A&M plays Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, TX. 