WATCH NOW: The Eagle sports team discusses Day 1 of SEC Media Days

Watch now as The Eagle sports team discusses Day 1 of SEC Media Days from Atlanta, which included comments from SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and players and coaches from LSU, Missouri and Ole Miss.
