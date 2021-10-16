WATCH NOW: The Eagle sports team breaks down Texas A&M's win at Missouri

The Eagle's Robert Cessna, Travis L. Brown and Alex Miller discuss the Aggies 35-14 win at Missouri, the Aggies first victory at Faurot Field since 1999.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Travis L. Brown
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today