WATCH NOW: The Eagle sports team breaks down Texas A&M's Early Signing Day
WATCH NOW: The Eagle sports team breaks down Texas A&M's Early Signing Day

The Eagle's Travis L. Brown and Alex Miller take a closer look at Texas A&M's 2022 signing class, ranked a consensus No. 1, and discuss head coach Jimbo Fisher's media availability Wednesday from Kyle Field. 

Note: This video was edited and published before Marquis Groves-Killebrew signed with Texas A&M.

Jimbo Fisher National Signing Day Press Conference

