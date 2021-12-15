WATCH NOW: The Eagle sports team breaks down Texas A&M's Early Signing Day

The Eagle's Travis L. Brown and Alex Miller take a closer look at Texas A&M's 2022 signing class, ranked a consensus No. 1, and discuss head coach Jimbo Fisher's media availability Wednesday from Kyle Field.
Note: This video was edited and published before Marquis Groves-Killebrew signed with Texas A&M.
Travis L. Brown
