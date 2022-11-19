top story WATCH NOW: The Eagle sports team breaks down Texas A&M’s win over UMass Nov 19, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Watch now as The Eagle sports team breaks down Texas A&M’s win over UMass. GALLERY: Texas A&M FB vs UMass Texas A&M mascot corporal Grayson Poage runs out with Reveille X before the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies running back Amari Daniels (4) looses a glove on a carry in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Sam Mathews (29) runs off the field in the rain in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M fans brave the weather during Saturday's game against Massachusetts at Kyle Field in College Station. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) stiff arms Massachusetts Minutemen defensive back Javon Batten (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Matthew Wykoff (77) prepares to snap during the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) carries the ball in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) makes a reception during the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Noah Thomas (9) carries the ball in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies place kicker Randy Bond (47) and Texas A&M Aggies punter Nik Constantinou (95) prepare for a field goal attempt during the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) attempts to break a tackle in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies tight end Donovan Green (18) runs the ball during the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (22) runs with the ball in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies punter Nik Constantinou (95) prepares for a field goal hold during the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) waits for a play call in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies tight end Donovan Green (18) is tackled by Massachusetts Minutemen defensive back Jordan Mahoney (7) during the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (22) celebrates a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Logan Hannigan-Downs Massachusetts Minutemen quarterback Brady Olson (12) hands off the ball during the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Martrell Harris Jr. (40) swings his arm before forcing Massachusetts Minutemen quarterback Brady Olson (12) to fumble the ball in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M wide receiver Moose Muhammad III, right, runs with the ball after catching a pass against UMass on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Massachusetts Minutemen linebacker Jalen Stewart (23) picks up a dropped ball during the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M linebacker Martrell Harris Jr., right, hits UMass quarterback Brady Olson during the second half Saturday at Kyle Field. LOGAN HANNIGAN-DOWNS, THE EAGLE Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) hands off the ball to Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (22) during the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) is seen under center in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Logan Hannigan-Downs The Texas A&M defense lines up during the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Fans sit alone in Kyle Field in the second half of Saturday's football game between Texas A&M and Massachusetts in College Station. LOGAN HANNIGAN-DOWNS, THE EAGLE Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Noah Thomas (9) runs the ball during the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Kyle Walsh (28) tackles Massachusetts Minutemen running back Ellis Merriweather (7) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M wide receiver Noah Thomas (9) celebrates a touchdown catch against UMass on Saturday at Kyle Field. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (22) attempts to break tackles in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies safety Connor Choate (12) snaps the ball during the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Massachusetts Minutemen quarterback Brady Olson (12) passes the ball during the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (45) celebrates after A&M recovered a fumble in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman, right, runs the ball against UMass on Saturday. The freshman finished with 66 yards on eight carries in the Aggies' 20-3 victory. Meredith Seaver A fan participates in an impromptu relay race around Kyle Field during the second half of Texas A&M's football game against UMass on Saturday. LOGAN HANNIGAN-DOWNS, THE EAGLE The Fightin' Texas Aggie Band prepares to march at halftime during the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) runs with the ball in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Logan Hannigan-Downs The Fightin' Texas Aggie Band prepares to march at halftime during the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Members of the Corps of Cadets participate in a yell during the Texas A&M-Massachusetts game Saturday at Kyle Field in College Station. Meredith Seaver Aggie fans sit alone in the third deck of Kyle Field during the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher looks at his playcards in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) runs the ball during the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver The Fightin' Texas Aggie Band plays during the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Aggies participate in a yell during the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher is seen before Saturday's game against Massachusetts in College Station. LOGAN HANNIGAN-DOWNS, THE EAGLE Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) takes a snap from Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Matthew Wykoff (77) during the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M running back Le'Veon Moss (22) carries the ball against UMass on Saturday at Kyle Field. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Yell Leader Trevor Yelton leads the crown before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Martrell Harris Jr. (40) rushes Massachusetts Minutemen quarterback Brady Olson (12) during the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Reveille X runs out with Corp of Cadet member Grayson Poage before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Logan Hannigan-Downs Massachusetts Minutemen defensive back Josh Wallace (12) celebrates a recovered fumble during the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Albert Regis (15) wraps up Massachusetts Minutemen running back Kay'Ron Adams (22) during the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M defensive lineman Malick Sylla (92) tackles UMass quarterback Brady Olson on Saturday at Kyle Field. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Reuben Fatheree II (76) and Yell Leader Nathan Drain lead the Aggie War Hymn after the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Albert Regis (15) and Yell Leader Thomas Greve lead the Aggei War Hymn after the Texas A&M vs UMass game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. 