top story WATCH NOW: The Eagle sports team breaks down Texas A&M’s win over LSU Nov 27, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Watch now as The Eagle sports team breaks down Texas A&M’s win over LSU. GALLERY: Texas A&M FB vs LSU Texas A&M fans celebrate on the field after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Logan Hannigan-Downs Members of the Fightin' Texas Aggie Band sing the Aggie War Hymn during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M fans rush the field after the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher talks with a referee during the first half against LSU on Saturday night at Kyle Field. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Matthew Wykoff (77) kisses his significant other after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M fans rush the field after the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M tight end Donovan Green (18) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against LSU on Saturday night at Kyle Field. Logan Hannigan-Downs Members of the 12th Man wear maroon and white for Stripe the Stands during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M wide receiver Noah Thomas (9) blocks LSU safety Jay Ward (5) as quarterback Conner Weigman (15) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) gets tackled by LSU linebacker Micah Baskerville (23) and safety Greg Brooks Jr. (3) during the first half Saturday at Kyle Field. Logan Hannigan-Downs LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) points after getting a first down as Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Tyreek Chappell (7) argues with a ref during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M defensive backs Jardin Gilbert (20) and Antonio Johnson (27) bring down LSU running back Noah Cain during the first half Saturday night at Kyle Field. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (45) tackles LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Yell Leader Nathan Drain leads the 12th Man in a yell during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M running back Devon Achane (6) and quarterback Conner Weigman celebrate Achane’s touchdown during the first half Saturday night. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) gets tackled by an LSU player during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) celebrates a touchdown during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M running back Devon Achane (6) scores a touchdown during the first half against LSU on Saturday night at Kyle Field. LOGAN HANNIGAN-DOWNS photos, THE EAGLE Texas A&M wide receiver Moose Muhammad III, right, attempts to get past LSU safety Greg Brooks Jr. during the first half Saturday night at Kyle Field. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M students celebrate on the field after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies running back Amari Daniels (4) carries the ball as LSU Tigers cornerback Mekhi Garner (2) watches him in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Evan Stewart (1) is tackled by LSU Tigers safety Greg Brooks Jr. (3) and LSU Tigers safety Jay Ward (5) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Luke Williams (57) celebrates after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies place kicker Alan Guerrieri (38) celebrates in the final moments of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) and Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Noah Thomas (9) celebrate a touchdown during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Members of the 12th Man sing the Aggie War Hymn after the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly talks to a ref in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) makes a one-handed touchdown catch during the second half against LSU on Saturday night. LOGAN HANNIGAN-DOWNS, THE EAGLE Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) catches a pass in one hand for a touchdown over LSU Tigers safety Sage Ryan (15) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) passes the ball during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies safety Connor Choate (12) leads the Texas A&M football team onto the field before the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) hands off to Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) and Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Noah Thomas (9) celebrate a touchdown during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Walter Nolen (88) celebrates in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) and Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Reuben Fatheree II (76) celebrate a touchdown during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M fans rush the field after the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M running back Devon Achane (6) runs the ball during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) shakes a tackle from LSU Tigers safety Joe Foucha (13) for a touchdown during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver LSU Tigers wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (7) is tackled by Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Jardin Gilbert (20) and Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Jaylon Jones (17) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly, left, checks on LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) as Athletic Trainers attend to him in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman LT Overton (18) tackles LSU Tigers running back John Emery Jr. (4) and the call was overturned during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (45) tackles LSU Tigers running back Noah Cain (21) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Malick Sylla (92) and defensive back Antonio Johnson (27) tackle LSU Tigers running back John Emery Jr. (4) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) makes a catch during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) calls for the snap during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Evan Stewart (1) makes a catch and runs the ball and is tackled by LSU Tigers safety Jay Ward (5) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) runs the ball during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) celebrated after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Logan Hannigan-Downs The Fightin' Texas Aggie Band performs at halftime during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (45) forces LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) to fumble in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Turner (5) rushes LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Demani Richardson (26) scores a touchdown after recovering a fumble in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Tyreek Chappell (7) tackles LSU Tigers wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Walter Nolen (88) celebrates after getting a sack in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies running back Amari Daniels (4) runs the ball during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) and offensive lineman Layden Robinson (64) celebrate a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Logan Hannigan-Downs LSU Tigers safety Jay Ward (5) tackles Texas A&M Aggies running back Amari Daniels (4) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) makes a catch over LSU Tigers safety Sage Ryan (15) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver LSU Tigers defensive end BJ Ojulari (18) leaps at Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver LSU Tigers linebacker Micah Baskerville (23) tackles Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver A Texas A&M fan holds a Tiger head during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Tyreek Chappell (7) celebrates an incompletion in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Logan Hannigan-Downs LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly argues with referees during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is tackled by Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Walter Nolen (88) and Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson (35) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Former Texas A&M recruit helped fuel LSU's run to SEC West title Texas A&M's football team signed a record-setting recruiting class last December and February, but the talk this week in Aggieland is abou… Cessna: Texas A&M's ray of sunshine doesn't brighten a gloomy season Even when Texas A&M finally managed to win, it lost. Injuries have played huge role in Texas A&M football team's 2022 season Texas A&M safety Demani Richardson had high aspirations when he returned for this season instead of opting for the NFL draft. Players say maturation next step for Texas A&M football team A common analogy came to Layden Robinson as he thought about how the Texas A&M football team got to this point, which is searching for jus… Cessna: Texas A&M needs to copy path LSU is taking to Atlanta LSU is the best or worst possible opponent for Texas A&M to finish the football season against. WATCH NOW: Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M players preview game vs. LSU Watch now as Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M players Albert Regis and Layden Robinson preview the Aggies' game vs. LSU. 