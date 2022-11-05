top story WATCH NOW: The Eagle sports team breaks down Texas A&M’s loss to Florida Nov 5, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Watch now as The Eagle sports team breaks down Texas A&M’s loss to Florida. GALLERY: Texas A&M FB vs Florida Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (22) attempts to run past Florida Gators safety Rashad Torrence II (22) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in College Station, TX. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (45) tackles Florida Gators running back Montrell Johnson Jr. (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in College Station, TX. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) runs the ball during the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Haynes King (13) passes the ball to Aggies tight end Max Wright (42) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in College Station, TX. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies place kicker Caden Davis (36) kicks off during the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) runs towards the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in College Station, TX. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) runs in for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in College Station, TX. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M freshman running back Le'Veon Moss (22) carries the ball against Florida on Saturday at Kyle Field. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher walks off the field after an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Logan Hannigan-Downs Aggie pilots completed the F - 16 flyover before the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Haynes King (13) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in College Station, TX. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in College Station, TX. Logan Hannigan-Downs Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) gives a thumbs down after scoring a touchdown during the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Kickoff was at 11:00 a.m for the the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Haynes King (13) receives a snap during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in College Station, TX. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Haynes King (13) passes the ball during the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies huddle during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in College Station, TX. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) completes a catch during the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver A 12th Man towel hangs off the side of the stands during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies place kicker Randy Bond (47) lines up his kick during the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver The 12th Man student section during the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver The pocket collapses on Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Haynes King (13) during the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies punter Nik Constantinou (95) punts the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Logan Hannigan-Downs The all Aggie flyover crew of four F-16 vipers are recognized during the fourth quarter of the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. The flyover crew is from the 457th fighter squadron based at Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base. Captain Paul Sayers celebrates while being recognized at Kyle Field. Meredith Seaver Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) is tackled by Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Albert Regis (15) after making a pass during the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver A young Aggie waves their 12th Man towel during the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Martrell Harris Jr. (40) attempts to beat a block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Logan Hannigan-Downs Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Haynes King (13) makes a pass during the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver The all Aggie flyover crew of four F-16 vipers are recognized during the fourth quarter of the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. The flyover crew is from the 457th fighter squadron based at Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base. The pilots include Col. Chris Zorich, Lt.Col. Trey Sims, Lt.Col. Jared Shackelford, Capt. Paul Sayers, Lt.Col. Justin Lewis and Lt. Col. Matthew Strongin. Meredith Seaver Alberta and Albert the Gators visit with Reveille X during the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver The attendance at the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday was 97,797. Meredith Seaver A spur on the boot of a cadet is seen during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Logan Hannigan-Downs The Texas A&M Corps of Cadets form the Block T on Kyle Field during halftime of the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver The all Aggie flyover crew of four F-16 vipers are recognized during the fourth quarter of the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. The flyover crew is from the 457th fighter squadron based at Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base. The pilots include Col. Chris Zorich, Lt.Col. Trey Sims, Lt.Col. Jared Shackelford, Capt. Paul Sayers, Lt.Col. Justin Lewis and Lt. Col. Matthew Strongin. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher yells a play call during the second half against Florida on Saturday. Logan Hannigan-Downs Florida Gators wide receiver Ja'Quavion Fraziars (0) scores a touchdown with Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Smoke Bouie (3) attempting to strip the ball during the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Aggies sing the Aggie War Hymn before the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Florida Gators wide receiver Xzavier Henderson (3) is tackled by Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Smoke Bouie (3) and Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Jacoby Mathews (14) during the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M students leave the game early during the Aggies game against Florida, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Logan Hannigan-Downs A cadet holds up his 12th Man towel during the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver GALLERY: Texas A&M FB vs Florida Pregame The Fightin' Texas Aggie Band leads in the football team during Spirit Walk before the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M offensive line coach Darrell Dickey walks ahead of the Texas A&M football team during Spirit Walk before the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver The Texas A&M football team is greeted by friends and family during Spirit Walk before the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver The Texas A&M Aggie Dance Team cheers the football team during Spirit Walk before the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Parsons Mounted Cavalry lead the Corps of Cadets past Kyle Field before the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Parsons Mounted Cavalry lead the Corps of Cadets past Kyle Field before the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Parsons Mounted Cavalry lead the Corps of Cadets past Kyle Field before the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Parsons Mounted Cavalry lead the Corps of Cadets past Kyle Field before the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Parsons Mounted Cavalry's Shit Crew lead the Corps of Cadets past Kyle Field before the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Former members of the Corps of Cadets march in through Kyle Field for Rally to the Guidons, the annual event for former cadets, before the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver The Eagle Former members of the Corps of Cadets march in through Kyle Field for Rally to the Guidons, the annual event for former cadets, before the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver The Eagle Former members of the Corps of Cadets march in through Kyle Field for Rally to the Guidons, the annual event for former cadets, before the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver The Eagle Texas A&M Corps of Cadets Commandant Brigadier General (Ret) Patrick R. Texas A&M Corps of Cadets Commandant Brigadier General (Ret) Patrick R. Michaelis salutes cadets as they march in through Kyle Field before the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver The Eagle Former members of the Corps of Cadets march in through Kyle Field for Rally to the Guidons, the annual event for former cadets, before the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver The Eagle Former members of the Corps of Cadets march in through Kyle Field for Rally to the Guidons, the annual event for former cadets, before the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver The Eagle 