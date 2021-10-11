top story
WATCH NOW: The Eagle sports crew discusses what Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M players said ahead of Aggies game at Missouri
Related to this story
Most Popular
As fans poured over the railings of Kyle Field when Seth Small’s 28-yard field goal sailed through the uprights giving the Aggies a 41-38 win …
Texas A&M achieved the unexpected by ending No. 1 Alabama’s 58-quarter streak of holding a lead, then ended the Crimson Tide’s 19-game win…
Turns out all those Aggie fans who circled Oct. 9 on their calendars knew what they were doing.