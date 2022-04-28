WATCH NOW: Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green discusses NFL draft selection by Houston Texans Apr 28, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watch now as former Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green discusses being selected by the Houston Texans in the 2022 NFL draft. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer confident he'll hear name called during NFL draft There’s never been any doubt in Jalen Wydermyer’s mind that he would find himself in this position. My Aggie Nation Podcast: Charean Williams is on the NFL Draft big board Pro Football Talks' Charean Williams joins the podcast to break down Texas A&M's players hoping to hear their name called in the 2022 NFL Draft. Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green selected 15th by hometown Houston Texans Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green is staying near his hometown as the No. 15 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft by the Houston Texans. Former Texas A&M running back Ray 'Skip' Walker dies at 67 Former Texas A&M running back Alvin Ray “Skip” Walker died Wednesday after a battle with cancer. Texas Tech football team signs former Texas A&M TE Baylor Cupp Former Texas A&M tight end Baylor Cupp signed with Texas Tech on Tuesday. Texas A&M QBs struggle in windy conditions as walk-on grabs spotlight at spring game Gusting winds during Texas A&M’s Maroon & White Game made judging quarterback play difficult, but it helped pave the way for a walk-on… Johnny Manziel returns to quarterback Saturday’s Legends Game at Kyle Field Former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel will once again be the quarterback for both teams during the Texas A&M Letterman’s Association… Watch Now: Related Video Vanderbilt Postgame: Kole Kaler Vanderbilt Postgame: Nathan Dettmer Vanderbilt Postgame: Nathan Dettmer Vanderbilt Postgame: Jim Schlossnagle Vanderbilt Postgame: Jim Schlossnagle Highlights: A&M 5, Vanderbilt 1 Highlights: A&M 5, Vanderbilt 1 Recommended for you