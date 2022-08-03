WATCH NOW: Texas A&M football team holds first fall practice

Here's highlights from the Texas A&M football team's first day of fall practice.
Watch now as construction crews work on taking down Texas A&M’s Gillam Indoor Track Stadium as part of the Bright area redevelopment.
All charges have been dropped against Texas A&M football player Ainias Smith, said his lawyer.
Texas A&M football opens fall camp this week with typical concerns.
Texas A&M senior linebacker Chris Russell has been charged with failing to identify and giving false/fictitious information during the arr…
The Texas A&M football team picked up two 2023 commitments on Saturday, including one from Denton Ryan's Anthony Hill Jr. who is the natio…
Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith had his suspension from the team lifted recently, according to Fox26’s Mark Berman.
The Texas A&M football team landed a commitment from 2023 defensive lineman Samu Taumanupepe, who plays at Humble Atascocita.
Texas A&M senior wide receiver Ainias Smith was arrested Wednesday morning on campus on charges of driving while intoxicated, possession o…
ATLANTA — Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher declined to comment on the recent arrest of wide receiver Ainias Smith at the Southea…
ATLANTA — Auburn sophomore Zach Calzada has a chance to be possibly the first quarterback to beat Alabama’s Nick Saban at two different schools.
