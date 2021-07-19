WATCH NOW: South Carolina's head coach Shane Beamer returning to Texas A&M for cross-division rivalry game

HOOVER, Ala. – Early in the new millennium, when new South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer was a graduate assistant at Tennessee, under then Volunteer defensive coordinator John Chavis, he took a trip with the coaching staff down to College Station to swap tips and tricks with A&M’s coaching staff.

Nearly two decades later, he will square up against the Aggies every season as the Gamecock’s cross-division rival.

“They’re a really talented team, one of the best teams in the country last year, and I’m sure they will be again this year. I have a lot of friends in that program and I’m eager for my first trip to a game in College Station this year,” Beamer said.

Since that first trip to Aggieland, Beamer said he returned in the last few years, while recruiting as an assistant at Oklahoma, and was impressed with the strides the program has made.

“Drove through and I was just blown away by what had been done there from a facilities standpoint,” he said.

Since the Aggies have joined the Southeastern Conference, A&M has won every game of the series, claiming the frequently-forgotten Bonham Trophy. The sculpture of the Alamo hero from South Carolina, James Bonham, will be back on the line this season when the Aggies host South Carolina on Oct. 23.