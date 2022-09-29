 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Pop quiz with Texas A&M DB Antonio Johnson

Texas A&M defensive back Antonio Johnson fielded questions about the Aggie defense and his passions off the field, including who are some of the top video game players on the team, the best part of traveling for road games and which teammates he would choose for a pickup basketball team.

