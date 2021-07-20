WATCH NOW: Ole Miss QB Corral, Rebels get Aggies at home this year after not playing in 2020

Ole Miss didn’t play A&M last season because of COVID-19.

“A&M’s a great team, and I would have definitely wanted to see how we matched up against them,” Corral said.

The Aggies went 9-1 last season and finished fourth in the final Associated Press poll, A&M’s highest ranking since winning the national title in 1939. Ole Miss didn’t play the Aggies, but Kiffin and his staff prepared for A&M twice since the game was moved from Nov. 21 to Dec. 12 before it was canceled.

“I thought they did a lot of things really well,” Kiffin said. “[They have] premiere players, a very talented roster. I remember looking at the front and saying, ‘Hey, this is going to be very challenging.’”

A&M’s defense allowed only 317.3 yards per game last season to lead the SEC. The Aggies return nine starters on defense, including ends Tyree Johnson and DeMarvin Leal and defensive tackle Jayden Peevy. A&M’s front seven was hard to run against as the Aggies allowed only 92 yards rushing per game to rank second in the country behind Georgia (72.3).

Corral is complemented by a potent running game. Ole Miss averaged 210.6 rushing yards per game to lead the SEC, and the Rebels return their top five rushers from last season and all but one starting lineman.