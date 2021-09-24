WATCH NOW: Jimbo Fisher's 'Marty & McGee' commercial memorable experience for all involved

Tune in to any weekly Jimbo Fisher Radio Show and you are bound to hear the Texas A&M head football coach’s West Virginia drawl reciting a script as he peddles wares for a corporate sponsor.
To get Fisher to sing on a national TV commercial? That’s a feat only ESPN’s ambassadors of southern football culture can pull off.
Since the beginning of the football season, Fisher has been featured in the latest iteration of ESPN’s Marty & McGee pickup truck commercials, riding between the show’s hosts, Marty Smith and Ryan McGee. It’s an ad campaign that began in 2019 for the SEC Network show initially featuring then South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp.
“It was fun,” Fisher said with a laugh. “It was a great time. I’d never done that as far as singing, but it was great to be with those guys. Those are awesome guys.”
The commercial opens with Smith and McGee singing the Lynyrd Skynyrd classic Sweet Home Alabama, while cruising down a country road with Fisher sitting between them. Fisher, obviously fed up with the Crimson Tide’s unofficial anthem, switches the radio dial and finds the 1984 country hit If You’re Gonna Play in Texas, ironically performed by the band Alabama.
After a few seconds of Fisher singing solo, a perplexed Smith and McGee join in the carpool karaoke with smiles growing as they sing along.
“The one we shot with Jimbo by a notable margin was the funniest, and his buy-in was spectacular,” Smith said. “I didn’t know what to expect, man, but when he started singing ... it was all I could do not to laugh my ass off.”
The TV ad, which has been played on the screens at Kyle Field during both of A&M’s home games this season, also brought a smile to senior safety Leon O’Neal Jr.
“Jimbo can blow,” O’Neal said grinning. “Jimbo has got some vocals.”
Fisher joked that his players enjoyed seeing a side of their coach absent during the practice grind of the fall.
“The kids liked it,” Fisher said. “They were the ones that saw it and brought it up, and they kind of thought it was funny and liked the whole thing. I think they liked it because I wasn’t yelling at them.”
Smith, McGee and Fisher shot three commercials over a day-long shoot that was a couple of years in the making.
After the initial Marty & McGee pickup truck ad with Muschamp, the SEC Network received calls from coaches across the conference wanting to take part in the fun, McGee said. Smith and McGee’s prior relationship with Fisher put the head coach high on their list, and Fisher was ready to make it happen. So ready, in fact, he hosted the entire film crew on his property just outside of College Station on the day of the shoot.
In another Marty & McGee commercial shot that day, the duo pack the bed of the old pickup truck for a season-long jaunt across the Southeast. Fisher’s front door is in the background of the shot, McGee said.
“Jimbo’s ranch is ... I now see what $75 million will get you,” McGee said. “That place is unbelievable.”
The video featuring Fisher in the truck was filmed on a two-lane road just outside the gate to the head coach’s property. For the shots filmed inside the cab, the old pickup truck was placed on a flatbed trailer with cameras positioned at multiple angles.
“There’s no air conditioning,” McGee said. “It’s like 1 o’clock on a Wednesday in the middle of July. It’s literally the hottest I’ve ever been in my life. In the commercials, we look all sweaty. The director was like, ‘Yeah, we’re going for gritty.’ I’m like, ‘No, dude. You forgot to put an air conditioner in this truck.’”
The high that day was 95 degrees with humidity reaching up to 81%, making it the second-hottest day of the month.
“It was hot as 40 hells out there,” Smith said.
Smith’s professional friendship with Fisher dates back to the 2013 season. Smith says during one conversation on selection day for the 2014 College Football Playoff, Fisher leaned back with his cowboy boots on his desk and asked Smith (who also covers NASCAR for ESPN) to regale him with every story he had on one of Fisher’s sporting heroes, Dale Earnhardt.
The two are from the same region. Smith hails from Pearisburg, Virginia, just a three-hour drive south of Fisher’s hometown, Clarksburg, West Virginia.
“We both love to hunt,” Smith said in an interview at SEC Media Days. “We both love to fish. We love the outdoors, so as time has progressed, that relationship has developed even further.”
Before the commercial shoot could begin, Fisher had to take the pair on a full tour of the property, Smith said.
“That guy is proud as hell of that land, and he should be,” Smith said. “They were trying to get wardrobe ready for McGee and me. They were trying to get us primped up, and Jimbo stood outside the door and waited. He was like, ‘Man, they can wait. Let’s go. You have to see this land.’ We basically held up the production, so Jimbo can show us that land, and I’m glad that we did. That was one of the most memorable parts of it.”
Fisher chauffeured the pair around his property on a Polaris all terrain vehicle, talking any kind of sports, telling “off the chart stories” and, of course, exploring the outdoors, McGee said.
“It was like being out there with the Crocodile Hunter,” McGee said. “It was, ‘You should have seen what was in this river the other day.’ ... It was old 6 a.m. ESPN2 outdoors shows.”
Fisher drove the ATV like Earnhardt himself, Smith said with a laugh.
“You better have that seat belt buckled, because he’s slinging that thing sideways, Bubba,” Smith said.
On his weekly radio show, Fisher said he enjoyed shooting the commercial that has given A&M good publicity.
“Just amazing guys,” Fisher said. “Great guys. Just as down to Earth and as normal of people as you ever want to be around and really good at their job. I consider them friends. I really do.”
And as is the case, friends often like to give each other a hard time. Smith says he has no singing talent, but he’s a regular George Strait compared to his partners in the A&M commercial.
“Man, [Fisher] cannot sing,” McGee said. “Like, I was stunned. My wife is a singer. She’s a performer. I can’t sing a lick, but I know the difference between, like, being off-key and having broken the key off in the door knob. The first take, wherever that lives, Marty and I are signing Sweet Home Alabama, which, I went to Tennessee, and went over great with all my friends. But the look on my face is pretty genuine when Jimbo starts singing. It’s so off-key that I was like, ‘Is he messing with us right now, or is it really that bad?’ But it played, so it worked.”