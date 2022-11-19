Watch now as Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and players Edgerrin Cooper and Layden Robinson discuss the Aggies' win over UMass to snap a six-game losing streak.
WATCH NOW: Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M players discuss win over UMass
