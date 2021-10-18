WATCH NOW: Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M players discuss upcoming game vs. South Carolina

Watch now as Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M players Ainias Smith, DeMarvin Leal and Jalen Preston discuss the Aggies' upcoming game vs. South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher told ESPN at halftime of the No. 21 Aggies’ 35-14 win over Missouri that his team left …
Texas A&M showed why it was a preseason top 10 team in Saturday’s 41-38 upset of top-ranked Alabama. The Aggies’ four preseason All-Americ…
Watch now as Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and players Antonio Johnson and Isaiah Spiller break down the Aggies' 35-14 win over Missouri.
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Texas A&M had control over Missouri from start to finish in the Aggies’ 35-14 win on Saturday afternoon at Faurot Field, b…
COLUMBIA, Mo. — No. 21 Texas A&M’s 35-14 victory over Missouri at times wasn’t pretty Saturday, but it was darn effective.
As fans poured over the railings of Kyle Field when Seth Small’s 28-yard field goal sailed through the uprights giving the Aggies a 41-38 win …
Turns out all those Aggie fans who circled Oct. 9 on their calendars knew what they doing.
Watch now as The Eagle sports crew discusses what Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M players said ahead of Aggies game at Missouri.
COLUMBIA, Mo. — There was little post-Alabama lull for the 21st-ranked Texas A&M football team on Saturday as the Aggies beat Missouri 35-…
