WATCH NOW: Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M players discuss narrow loss at Alabama

Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M players Fadil Diggs and Layden Robinson discuss the Aggies' narrow loss at Alabama.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M players Fadil Diggs and Layden Robinson discuss the Aggies' narrow loss at Alabama.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
It’s uncertain who will start at quarterback for Texas A&M’s struggling offense, but it’s certain he’ll have a daunting task against top-r…
Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson suffered a fracture in his throwing hand during the Aggies’ 42-24 loss to Mississippi State last Saturda…
Katy Tompkins head football coach Todd McVey was driving last Saturday when his phone nearly blew up with text messages.
This week’s much-anticipated game between Texas A&M and top-ranked Alabama has lost much of its luster because the Aggies haven’t held up …
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The 17th-ranked Texas A&M football team failed to carry its winning ways into its second week of Southeastern Conferen…
A&M’s chances of winning the national championship are 100/1 for a second straight week. That ties A&M for 12th best odds with Kansas …
Maybe Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher and Alabama’s Nick Saban will exchange Christmas cards after all. They playfully referenced each other duri…
Top-ranked Alabama has the edge on Texas A&M in virtually every key offensive and defensive category Saturday. The Crimson Tide also is pl…
Same Time, Next Year was a highly successful play and movie. If the Texas A&M football team can beat top-ranked Alabama for the second str…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.