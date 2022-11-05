top story WATCH NOW: Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M players discuss loss to Florida Nov 5, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Watch now as Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and players Edgerrin Cooper and Layden Robinson discuss the Aggies' loss to Florida. Courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics. Courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics. Courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics. GALLERY: Texas A&M FB vs Florida Pregame The Fightin' Texas Aggie Band leads in the football team during Spirit Walk before the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Texas A&M offensive line coach Darrell Dickey walks ahead of the Texas A&M football team during Spirit Walk before the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver The Texas A&M football team is greeted by friends and family during Spirit Walk before the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver The Texas A&M Aggie Dance Team cheers the football team during Spirit Walk before the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Parsons Mounted Cavalry lead the Corps of Cadets past Kyle Field before the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Parsons Mounted Cavalry lead the Corps of Cadets past Kyle Field before the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Parsons Mounted Cavalry lead the Corps of Cadets past Kyle Field before the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Parsons Mounted Cavalry lead the Corps of Cadets past Kyle Field before the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Parsons Mounted Cavalry's Shit Crew lead the Corps of Cadets past Kyle Field before the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver Former members of the Corps of Cadets march in through Kyle Field for Rally to the Guidons, the annual event for former cadets, before the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver The Eagle Former members of the Corps of Cadets march in through Kyle Field for Rally to the Guidons, the annual event for former cadets, before the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver The Eagle Former members of the Corps of Cadets march in through Kyle Field for Rally to the Guidons, the annual event for former cadets, before the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver The Eagle Texas A&M Corps of Cadets Commandant Brigadier General (Ret) Patrick R. Michaelis salutes cadets as they march in through Kyle Field before the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver The Eagle Former members of the Corps of Cadets march in through Kyle Field for Rally to the Guidons, the annual event for former cadets, before the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver The Eagle Former members of the Corps of Cadets march in through Kyle Field for Rally to the Guidons, the annual event for former cadets, before the Texas A&M vs University of Florida football game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday. Meredith Seaver The Eagle 0 Comments Tags Jimbo Fisher Player Edgerrin Cooper Sport Florida Layden Robinson Aggie Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin has last laugh over Texas A&M on Saturday at Kyle Field Before Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin started his postgame press conference after the Rebels’ 31-28 win over the Aggies on Saturday … Brown: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's 31-28 loss to Ole Miss The Aggies again had a final drive to win the game but again couldn’t get over the hump Saturday as Ole Miss takes down Texas A&M 31-28 in… WATCH NOW: Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M players discuss loss to Ole Miss Watch now as Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and players Max Wright and Albert Regis discuss the Aggies loss to Ole Miss. Cessna: QB Weigman gives Texas A&M football team a brighter outlook Kyle Field and Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman didn’t come out ahead Saturday night, but it’s a winning combination with a bright future. Cessna's grades: QB Weigman shows promise, but defense gets run over OFFENSE: B+ Texas A&M's Conner Weigman joins list of Aggie freshman quarterbacks to make quick splash Former Texas A&M quarterback Reggie McNeal still remembers his first snap at Kyle Field against Louisiana-Lafayette as a true freshman. As… Texas A&M has something to build on Texas A&M is building toward the future, but the outlook for the remainder of the season got brighter by the team’s effort in Saturday nig… Here's a game day guide for Texas A&M vs. Florida Texas A&M football returns to Kyle Field on Saturday as the Aggies host Florida in a Southeastern Conference game at 11 a.m. The game will… Texas A&M football’s Spanish radio broadcast crew reaches new audiences Michel Gonzalez received a video of some friends back in his hometown of Durango, Mexico, in September 2021. The clip showed a couple of men c… WATCH NOW: The Eagle sports team discusses Texas A&M's loss to Ole Miss Watch now as The Eagle sports team discusses Texas A&M's loss to Ole Miss. Watch Now: Related Video Florida Postgame: Layden Robinson Florida Postgame: Jimbo Fisher Florida Postgame: Jimbo Fisher Highlights: Florida at Texas A&M Highlights: Florida at Texas A&M Texas A&M Postgame Press Conference: Florida Texas A&M Postgame Press Conference: Florida Recommended for you