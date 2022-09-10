WATCH NOW: Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M players discuss loss to App State

Watch now as Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher and players Devon Achane and Antonio Johnson discuss the Aggies' loss to App State.
A perfectly-placed dart from Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King whizzed between two defenders and hit senior wide receiver Ainias Smith in …
Ainias Smith was the best player on the field Saturday at Kyle Field, showing why he’s Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher’s Swiss …
A&M’s 31-0 victory over Sam Houston left some fans worried, while others are hopeful.
Texas A&M’s offensive line is headed back to the basics to fix a running game, which mustered only 110 yards in Saturday’s 31-0 victory ov…
Appalachian State didn’t have to come within a two-point conversion of beating North Carolina last week for Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fis…
It took some time for sixth-ranked Texas A&M to settle into the game, but the Aggies notched their first victory of the season on a rainy …
High expectations have surrounded Texas A&M’s 2022 recruiting class with many believing it will make an impact as early as this fall.
Texas A&M’s season opener against Sam Houston State was never in doubt, but the way the Aggies played in the 31-0 victory raised plenty of…
Sam Houston State wide receiver Cody Chrest was blown away by Kyle Field’s environment as a fan. He’s counting on that same crowd’s intensity …
