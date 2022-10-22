Watch now as Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher and players Layden Robinson and Fadil Diggs discuss the Aggies' loss at South Carolina.
WATCH NOW: Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M players discuss loss at South Carolina
Related to this story
Most Popular
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Bonham Trophy is headed to South Carolina for the first time in the trophy’s history after the Gamecocks beat Texas A&…
Texas A&M has a favorable schedule to put a disappointing first half behind. The Aggies have four games at home along with two very winnab…
Losing is always trying, especially when expectations are high. That’s the case with the Texas A&M football team.
With an extra week to prepare for Saturday’s game, the Texas A&M football team knows a lot more about South Carolina, but more importantly…
Texas A&M’s four-game stretch away from Kyle Field looked formidable two months ago but has been even tougher because of injuries and grow…
South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks are hopeful that eight is enough when it comes to consecutive losses to Texas A&M.
Texas A&M’s Haynes King and South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler are quarterbacks carrying tarnished resumes now vying to brighten their respe…
When the Aggies run
The Texas A&M football team can have a successful season if it beats South Carolina.
Watch now as Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and players Antonio Johnson and Max Wright preview the Aggies' game at South Carolina.