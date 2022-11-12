 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Jimbo Fisher, players discuss Texas A&M loss at Auburn

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, along with defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson and offensive lineman Layden Robinson, break down the Aggies' 13-10 loss at Auburn. 

