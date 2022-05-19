Watch now as coach Jimbo Fisher defends the Texas A&M football program from accusations made by Alabama football coach Nick Saban on NIL and A&M's 2022 recruiting class.
Just In
featured top story breaking
WATCH NOW: Jimbo Fisher defends program from Nick Saban's accusations
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin joked on signing day in February that Texas A&M paid so much to sign the nation's top-ranked class tha…
James Duncan, video coordinator for the Texas A&M football team, was re-elected to the Coaches Sports Video Association’s executive board …
Two more Texas A&M players were selected on the final day of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday, bringing the Aggies’ total number to four in …
Watch now as Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher addresses the media before speaking at a Houston Touchdown Club luncheon.