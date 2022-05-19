 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story breaking

WATCH NOW: Jimbo Fisher defends program from Nick Saban's accusations

  • 0
fisher/saban

Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban chat before last year's game. 

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

Watch now as coach Jimbo Fisher defends the Texas A&M football program from accusations made by Alabama football coach Nick Saban on NIL and A&M's 2022 recruiting class.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Jimbo Fisher Press Conference

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert