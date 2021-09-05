 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Jimbo Fisher and players discuss Texas A&M's win over Kent State
0 comments

WATCH NOW: Jimbo Fisher and players discuss Texas A&M's win over Kent State

{{featured_button_text}}

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, along with Isaiah Spiller, Leon O'Neal and Ainias Smith, took questions after the Aggies' 41-10 win over Kent State.

Watch now as Jimbo Fisher shares thoughts on Texas A&M's win over Kent State.

Watch now as Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller discusses the Aggies' win over Kent State.

Watch now as Texas A&M safety Leon O'Neal discusses pick-six, more against Kent State.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kent State Postgame: Ainias Smith

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert