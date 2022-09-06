 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Jay Arnold breaks down Texas A&M's performance against Sam Houston

  • 0

Former Texas A&M defensive lineman Jay Arnold looks through the x's and o's of the Aggies' 31-0 win over Sam Houston Saturday at Kyle Field. 

