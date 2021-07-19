WATCH NOW: Greg Sankey pushes vaccines as forfeits could occur during football season

Roster minimums of 53 healthy, COVID-negative scholarship players dictated if games could be played through the 2020 season. Issues with this number resulted in Texas A&M’s game against Ole Miss falling to cancelation.

Currently, that threshold still remains on the books for SEC teams, however, Sankey said he has requested membership vote to remove it. The result would be no-contests for games that are unable to be played safely and forfeits could be issued to the team with which the issue sparked, Sankey said. Regardless of if the minimum is removed, forfeits could be inevitable, as the conference did not provide buffer weekends to make up games this season.

"In my view, that's a possibility, the forfeit word, because we have not built in rescheduling room," Sankey said. "If you go back to last year and understand the decisions we made, we had for every sport... roster minimums and if a team fell below 53 scholarship players [for football] in total, they could request not playing and having a contest rescheduled... I think those should go away right now."

"We have to say, directly, get healthy, be healthy, stay healthy throughout the year," he continued.