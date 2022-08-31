WATCH NOW: Game day pop quiz with Texas A&M 12th Man Connor Choate

Watch now as The Eagle's Travis L. Brown has a game day pop quiz with Texas A&M 12th Man Connor Choate at Kyle Field.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Watch now as The Eagle's Travis L. Brown has a game day pop quiz with Texas A&M 12th Man Connor Choate at Kyle Field.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Sam Houston State wide receiver Cody Chrest was blown away by Kyle Field’s environment as a fan. He’s counting on that same crowd’s intensity …
Sophomore Haynes King has been named Texas A&M’s starting quarterback for Saturday’s season opener against Sam Houston State.
Twenty-three new suites will be added to the south end zone at Kyle Field before the 2023 football season, Texas A&M officials announced Friday.
Texas A&M sophomore quarterback Haynes King did many things to earn the starting job, head coach Jimbo Fisher said at Monday’s press conference.
Here are the preseason grades for the 2022 Texas A&M football team:
Haynes King won the Texas A&M starting quarterback battle for a multitude of reasons which head coach Jimbo Fisher rattled off in his typi…
First-year Texas A&M defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin has big shoes to fill, but luckily he has plenty of help.
Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M are in a near-perfect position heading into the 2022 season, and it’s imperative they take advantage.
The Eagle’s Travis L. Brown and Alex Miller discuss the first Texas A&M football media availability of the season as the Aggies prepare fo…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.