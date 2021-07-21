WATCH NOW: Charming, confident Fisher shows winning touch at SEC Media Days

Fisher didn’t back off that statement the day after he said it and he didn’t Wednesday.

“That’s what we’re here for, isn’t it?” Fisher said. “Ain’t that why we’re here? Isn’t that why everybody is here? What makes this league this league? That’s what we expect to do at Texas A&M.”

The Aggies are in position to beat Alabama. A&M is coming off a 9-1 season, capped by a 41-27 victory over North Carolina in the Orange Bowl. The Aggies return 15 starters from a team ranked fourth in last season’s final Associated Press top 25. A&M has its deepest team since joining the SEC in 2012. The stars seem to be lining up for something special. This is the fourth season at A&M for Fisher, who won a national championship at Florida State in his fourth season. Fisher’s maturation included five seasons as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at LSU under Saban, a fellow West Virginian.

“Nick and I are friends,” Fisher said. “We’ve known each other for a long time. We’ve coached together. We’re from the same world, if that makes any sense. I have the utmost respect for what he’s done and what he’s accomplished. He’s the standard, and they are the standard you have to play to.”