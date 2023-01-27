Watch now as Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle and players Austin Bost and Nathan Dettmer discuss the first day of spring practice.
Watch: Jim Schlossnagle, Texas A&M baseball players discuss first day of spring practice
