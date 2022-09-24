 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

WATCH: Jerry Jones gives Jimbo Fisher, Aggies the Southwest Classic trophy

  • 0

Watch now as Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gives Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies the Southwest Classic trophy after A&M's 23-21 win over Arkansas.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Weekly Press Conference: Jimbo Fisher

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert