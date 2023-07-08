Former Texas A&M head coaches Jackie Sherrill, R.C. Slocum, Kevin Sumlin, as well as current Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher and defensive line coach Elijah Robinson offered their remembrances of Terry Price, an Aggie playing standout and defensive ends coach, at a memorial service at Central Baptist Church Saturday. Also, former players Myles Garrett and Demontre Moore offered a few words and stories as a part of the service.
WATCH: Former Texas A&M coaches and players remember Terry Price at memorial service
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former Texas A&M safety Leon O’Neal was suspended indefinitely by the Indoor Football League after an incident on July 2 when O’Neal enter…
Aggieland said goodbye to former Texas A&M football player and defensive ends coach Terry Price on Saturday with plenty of tears mixed wit…
Summers were made for vacations. I looked forward to them from elementary school through college. That hasn’t changed as a sports writer, so f…
Even through tears, former Texas A&M defensive lineman Jay Arnold couldn’t help but laugh when he remembers how his position coach Terry P…