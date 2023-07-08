Former Texas A&M head coaches Jackie Sherrill, R.C. Slocum, Kevin Sumlin, as well as current Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher and defensive line coach Elijah Robinson offered their remembrances of Terry Price, an Aggie playing standout and defensive ends coach, at a memorial service at Central Baptist Church Saturday. Also, former players Myles Garrett and Demontre Moore offered a few words and stories as a part of the service.