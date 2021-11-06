 Skip to main content
Walter Nolen, nation's No. 2 overall 2022 prospect, commits to Texas A&M
Walter Nolen, nation's No. 2 overall 2022 prospect, commits to Texas A&M

The Texas A&M football team grabbed a commitment from 2022 defensive lineman Walter Nolen, the nation's No. 2 prospect, on Saturday afternoon.

The 6-foot-4, 325-pound Nolen is a five-star prospect, by 247Sports. The Powell, Tenn., native is in attendance for the Aggies' game against Auburn and would be the highest-rated recruit to sign with A&M.

The Aggies also received a commitment from 2022 four-star wide receiver Chris Marshall, who is the nation's 84th-ranked player according to 247Sports. Marshall (6-3, 195) plays at Fort Bend Marshall High School in Missouri City.

A&M now has 16 commits in its 2022 class, which is ranked eighth nationally by 247Sports. Nolen is the third defensive lineman to pledge to the Aggies' 2022 class, joining four-star prospect Malick Sylla from Katy and three-star recruit Jadon Scarlett of Argyle.

