Vikings draft Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond in third round

“He loved the way I’ve battled back from adversity and just was always able to grow and just being able to have that A&M connection makes it a little more special,” Mond said.

Mond’s selection continues a streak of at least one Aggie selected in the draft since 2008. Since 1975, an Aggie has been selected in 45 of 46 drafts with 2007 the one outlier.

Mond finished his A&M career as the school-record holder for completions, pass attempts, passing yards (9,661), touchdown passes (71) and total offense. He showed improvement as a senior by connecting on a career-high 63.3% of his passes then earned Senior Bowl MVP honors after throwing two touchdown passes and scoring two two-point conversions in the postseason showcase.

Mond gave credit to A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher for helping prepare him for the next level, something he said the Vikings also appreciated.

“Everything that Coach Fisher put on my plate and just my mental approach to the game as well as my physical intangibles I think is something they fell in love with,” Mond said.

Mond will apprentice under nine-year veteran Kirk Cousins, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL draft by the Washington Redskins. Cousins has two years remaining on his contract with the Vikings.