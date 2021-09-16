Veteran Texas A&M defense getting a boost from DB Antonio Johnson

Defense is the strength of the seventh-ranked Texas A&M football team with nine returning starters who had a combined 152 starts before the year began, yet the leading tackler after two games in 2021 is sophomore defensive back Antonio Johnson.
Johnson, who started just one game before this season, had nine tackles in last week’s 10-7 victory over Colorado and was named one of the team’s players of the week.
“He likes hitting,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said Wednesday on his weekly radio show. “He loves everything about [football] and the contact and the physical parts of it. He was outstanding.”
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Johnson is considered one of the team’s hardest hitters. It’s an art he’s refined after getting called for targeting against Arkansas last season.
“I’ve been really just working on the right technique, keeping my head up,” Johnson said.
Johnson, who has started both games at nickelback for the Aggies, has 15 tackles, four more than anyone else on the team. He has a tackle for a 5-yard loss and two pass breakups.
“He’s really, really got a great future, and he loves playing ball,” Fisher said. “[He] loves working, and I just love him. Special teams, everything he does ... he’s a ballplayer.”
Johnson and the defense will look for more consistency against New Mexico (2-0) on Saturday before opening Southeastern Conference play next week against 20th-ranked Arkansas. A&M is allowing just 298 yards per game but has struggled in the first half. Last week, Colorado gained 206 of its 260 yards in the first half.
“We went into the second half with just a different mentality,” Johnson said. “In the first half, we didn’t play as well as we needed to, but we rallied together. [Defensive coordinator Mike Elko] just came in, and we just basically told each other we got to do this. The game is on our shoulders, and we just took pride in that.”
Johnson has made the most of his opportunities. He played in six games as a true freshman before making his first start in the Orange Bowl last season. He had three tackles and broke up his first pass in the 41-27 victory over North Carolina.
“It just gave me a mental boost,” Johnson said. “Honestly, coming in from high school, being able to just play my freshman year, a lot of people don’t get that opportunity. I was blessed with the opportunity.”
For the Orange Bowl, Johnson replaced junior Erick Young, who started six games last season at nickelback. Young is now Johnson’s backup on A&M’s depth chart.
“During the offseason I just really focused on my [man-to-man] coverage,” Johnson said. “I knew coming back into the season that I’m still going to have to fight for a job, because Erick Young was still coming back, and he’s a great, great player. So we basically used each other as motivation every day at practice. We pushed each other.”
Johnson is the team’s only player from Illinois.
“I knew I wanted to play in the SEC,” Johnson said. “Ever since I was a little kid, that’s been a dream of mine. Coach Elko started recruiting me early on. He stayed consistent throughout the whole process.”
Johnson originally pledged to Tennessee and considered Alabama. He also had scholarship offers from Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State, Wisconsin, Illinois and Missouri, but Elko made sure A&M landed the four-star recruit.
“Even when I had started drifting off to other places, he never stopped recruiting me,” Johnson said. “And then when I came here on my visit, it just felt like home here.”
Injury update
Graduate cornerback Myles Jones has yet to play this season. He practiced Tuesday, and his status will be determined this weekend, Fisher said while giving injury updates during the SEC coaches’ teleconference Wednesday.
Graduate wide receiver Hezekiah Jones got his shoulder banged up in the second week of fall camp and isn’t recovered, Fisher said. Sophomore offensive lineman Layden Robinson had a sprain, but he’s back at practice, and senior center Luke Matthews (shoulder), who has yet to play, may get some playing time this weekend.
Burgess Banquet
The 43rd annual Burgess Banquet will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at the Ford Hall of Champions. The inductees into the A&M Athletic Hall of Fame will be Randy Bullock (football), Selena Collins Patterson (softball), Sydney Colson (women’s basketball), Dante Hall (football), Austin Krajicek (tennis), Christine Marshall (swimming & diving), Gabby Mayo (track & field) and Antoine Wright (men’s basketball). Dave Coolidge (football) is going into the Hall of Honor, and Clifton Thomas (football) will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.