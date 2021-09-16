Veteran Texas A&M defense getting a boost from DB Antonio Johnson

Johnson and the defense will look for more consistency against New Mexico (2-0) on Saturday before opening Southeastern Conference play next week against 20th-ranked Arkansas. A&M is allowing just 298 yards per game but has struggled in the first half. Last week, Colorado gained 206 of its 260 yards in the first half.

“We went into the second half with just a different mentality,” Johnson said. “In the first half, we didn’t play as well as we needed to, but we rallied together. [Defensive coordinator Mike Elko] just came in, and we just basically told each other we got to do this. The game is on our shoulders, and we just took pride in that.”

Johnson has made the most of his opportunities. He played in six games as a true freshman before making his first start in the Orange Bowl last season. He had three tackles and broke up his first pass in the 41-27 victory over North Carolina.

“It just gave me a mental boost,” Johnson said. “Honestly, coming in from high school, being able to just play my freshman year, a lot of people don’t get that opportunity. I was blessed with the opportunity.”

For the Orange Bowl, Johnson replaced junior Erick Young, who started six games last season at nickelback. Young is now Johnson’s backup on A&M’s depth chart.