Veteran miscues dig Texas A&M deeper in hole in 20-10 loss to Arkansas

ARLINGTON — Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher called his team’s performance last week “average,” while running back Isaiah Spiller said his team lacked attention to detail in the 34-0 win over New Mexico.
Another step backward a week later had the junior rusher saying the seventh-ranked Aggies have a lot of maturing to do — quickly.
The Aggies had their nine-game winning streak over Arkansas snapped Saturday as the 16th-ranked Razorbacks built an early lead and held on for a 20-10 victory in the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium.
“We need to grow up real fast if we want to do what we want to do still,” Spiller said.
A&M’s chances at achieving goals like winning the Southeastern Conference West title, the SEC Championship or breaking into the College Football Playoff took a serious hit with Saturday’s loss, and junior defensive tackle DeMarvin Leal said he hopes the team hears the alarm bells.
“I definitely say this will be a wakeup call for those [young] guys, just to get after it and to come back with a different mentality next week,” Leal said.
Though the Aggies (3-1, 0-1) used a relatively inexperienced lineup on offense, including sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada and two freshmen on the line, it was their veteran players who dug the hole deeper with penalties at costly junctures. Of A&M’s 11 penalties for 75 yards, five were committed by veterans.
Graduate transfer Jahmir Johnson drew false start and holding penalties in the first half, negating a Devon Achane 6-yard run on a drive that was already behind the chains due to multiple penalties. Two plays earlier junior wide receiver Jalen Preston drew a false start penalty to kick off the drive.
In A&M’s final two drives of the game, All-American offensive lineman Kenyon Green took a holding penalty that led to a punt. On the following drive, tight end Jalen Wydermyer committed a false start that turned a manageable fourth-and-1 into fourth-and-6. Calzada’s pass attempt to convert the fourth down fell incomplete to Spiller on the next play.
“It just goes back to practice,” Spiller said. “I feel like everybody needs to become more focused. As a unit, I feel like we need to trust each other more and just come together. I feel like that’s the main part for me.”
Where the Aggie offense lacked experience, Arkansas’ defense exposed the weaknesses. Razorback defensive coordinator Barry Odom often relied on a three-man rush, dropping back eight into coverage.
A&M’s offensive line, which started freshman center Bryce Foster and freshman left tackle Reuben Fatheree II, had trouble keeping the pocket stable. Fatheree II took the place of sophomore right guard Layden Robinson, who missed his second game due to injury. Green, again, shifted from right tackle to right guard for the majority of the game. Johnson left the game in the third quarter with an injury, inserting sophomore Blake Trainor into the mix.
A&M averaged 2.9 yards per rush in the first half.
Fisher said he dialed up about six deep passing plays in the game, but Calzada rarely had enough time to let the play develop.
“We had calls,” Fishers aid. “We didn’t have time, and we had calls. They’re playing 3-5-3. They were playing a really, really deep zone. ... They were trying to give you all underneath throws or all intermediate throws.”
Calzada completed 20 of 36 passes for 151 yards and an interception in his second career start. A&M threw for fewer yards twice last season: 105 against LSU and 139 against Mississippi State.
The sophomore’s lone interception proved costly. Early in the fourth quarter with the Aggies trailing 17-10, Calzada’s low throw clipped the top of Foster’s helmet, bounced off linebacker Bumper Pool’s hands and landed in the arms of Montaric Brown, who caught the ball just before it hit the ground.
The following drive resulted in a 24-yard field goal by kicker Cam Little as Arkansas (4-0, 1-0) took a 20-10 lead with 8:39 left.
“The two-score part of it was huge,” Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said. “When Mo [Brown] picked that pass and we went down and went up 10, the clock was on our side at that point.”
Fisher said he would need to see the game film to fully evaluate Calzada’s performance.
“We had some good things, bad things,” he said. “We didn’t have enough success, so we didn’t get the things done we needed to get done.”
Arkansas needed two quarterbacks to complete a job nearly 10 years in the making.
Redshirt sophomore starter KJ Jefferson had a field day against the Aggie secondary to kick off the matchup, completing three of his first four passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns in 13 total plays. But he later suffered an injury and had to be replaced by Malik Hornsby.
After forcing the Aggies’ second punt in as many drives, Arkansas needed only one play to extend its 3-0 lead. Razorback wide receiver Treylon Burks skirted past cornerback Myles Jones and burned A&M deep with an 85-yard touchdown catch. Four Arkansas offensive plays later, Jefferson connected with AJ Green for a 48-yard TD pass and a 17-0 lead.
By halftime, Arkansas led 17-3 on the scoreboard and 307-134 in total offensive yards.
Jefferson finished 7-for-15 passing for 212 yards and two touchdowns. For several drives in the third quarter, he gave way to Hornsby, a Fort Bend Marshall alumnus, while he received treatment for a bruised knee, according to Pittman. Hornsby connected on just 1 of 3 passes for 7 yards but effectively managed a nine-play, 42-yard drive early in the fourth quarter that led to the insurance field goal and drained just over three minutes off the clock.
“Those two guys are amazing QBs,” A&M defensive end DeMarvin Leal said. “I say they have good speed. As QBs, you don’t really see that speed as much. So props to those guys for coming out and balling.”
A&M stayed in the game when Spiller took advantage of one of the few holes he saw all day, racing 67 yards for a touchdown that cut Arkansas’ lead to 17-10 with 7:51 left in the third quarter. The play accounted for almost a quarter of A&M’s 272 total yards.
“I got the ball, and Aki [Ogunbiyi] made a great block, and it just opened up like the Red Sea for me,” Spiller said.
NOTES — The Aggies averaged 5.3 yards per carry overall, but removing Spiller’s touchdown run, the average dropped to 2.4. ... After Spiller’s TD run, the Aggies handed the ball off one more time — an 8-yard rush by Achane. Calzada attempted two runs in the final quarter, one for 11 yards and another that was called back by Green’s holding penalty. ... A&M kicker Seth Small also hit a 49-yard field goal in the waning minutes of the first half.