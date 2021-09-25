Veteran miscues dig Texas A&M deeper in hole in 20-10 loss to Arkansas

ARLINGTON — Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher called his team’s performance last week “average,” while running back Isaiah Spiller said his team lacked attention to detail in the 34-0 win over New Mexico.

Another step backward a week later had the junior rusher saying the seventh-ranked Aggies have a lot of maturing to do — quickly.

The Aggies had their nine-game winning streak over Arkansas snapped Saturday as the 16th-ranked Razorbacks built an early lead and held on for a 20-10 victory in the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium.

“We need to grow up real fast if we want to do what we want to do still,” Spiller said.

A&M’s chances at achieving goals like winning the Southeastern Conference West title, the SEC Championship or breaking into the College Football Playoff took a serious hit with Saturday’s loss, and junior defensive tackle DeMarvin Leal said he hopes the team hears the alarm bells.

“I definitely say this will be a wakeup call for those [young] guys, just to get after it and to come back with a different mentality next week,” Leal said.