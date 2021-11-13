Unfavorable bounces hinder Aggies in loss to Rebels

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the third quarter, A&M stripped Ole Miss running back Jerrion Ealy of the ball, but Corral recovered it. The drive didn’t end in Rebel points, but Ole Miss was able to pin the Aggies at their own 10 instead of having them take over 30 yards upfield.

“Turnovers win games,” Johnson said. “Ole Miss had two major turnovers at the end of the game to seal the deal. As a defense, we stress getting turnovers. We had a few, but it was critical ones that we should’ve got. Those are the ones you need the most.”

On offense, A&M’s Demond Demas had two game-changing drops in the second half.

The freshman receiver dropped a fade throw in the end zone that would’ve been a go-ahead, 35-yard touchdown catch. Instead, A&M settled for a 43-yard field goal and trailed 15-13 with 10:19 left in the game.

Later in the quarter, Demas bobbled a pass that was intercepted by Ole Miss’ Ashanti Cistrunk at the A&M 14. Two plays later, Ole Miss took a 22-13 lead with 6:32 left on a 13-yard touchdown run by Snoop Conner.

“We got the ball back on the 8, and we dropped the ball,” Fisher said. “It went through our hands, and they got an interception right there, and then had the drive and got ahead.”