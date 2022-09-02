Undersized A&M Consolidated LB Williams found niche in big way at Sam Houston State

Sam Houston State senior linebacker Trevor Williams will enjoy another bucket-list moment Saturday when the former A&M Consolidated standout plays against Texas A&M in the season opener at Kyle Field.

“It’s crazy,” Williams said. “I’ve been telling everyone it’s a pretty amazing experience. Not many people get this opportunity to go back home and play in their hometown and to play in a stadium and environment like Kyle Field. That’s something I’ve been very excited for.”

It’s twice as special for Williams, because his older brother is a senior wide receiver for Sam Houston. Tony Williams, who played his first two collegiate seasons at Trinity Valley, has played the last two seasons with his little brother.

“Now I’m going into this game against A&M being about to play with my brother, going back home ... I mean, you can’t beat that,” Trevor Williams said.

But they did beat that. The Williams brothers were on the 2020-21 national championship team.

“Oh my gosh, it’s been awesome,” Trevor Williams said. “Not many people even get a chance to play with their brother. They play maybe a few years only, but we’ve had the opportunity to play high school ball together and now college.”

Throw in national a championship ring and it’s been quite a ride for Trevor Williams, who went from a no-star recruit to earning All-Western Athletic Conference honors last season.

Williams led Consol in tackles his last two seasons with the Tigers. He was the District 18-5A defensive player of the year as a senior along with earning third-team all-state honors, but the 5-foot-8, 185-pounder didn’t make national recruiting lists.

“I want to show everybody that no matter what, regardless of size, talent, whatever it is, that you can do it,” Williams said when he signed with Sam Houston. “If you work hard, your dream can come true.”

Williams has more than proved himself at Sam Houston after a slow start, making just four tackles as a freshman on the kickoff team.

“After that season, I went into the offseason making sure I was working as hard as I could to be able to get a chance to be on the field at linebacker,” Williams said.

Williams had 58 tackles as a sophomore to rank fourth on the team. He had a team-high 88 tackles in the national championship season with 15 tackles for loss, which tied for the most in the FCS. He had 12 tackles in an opening playoff victory over Monmouth, 12 tackles in the semifinal victory over James Madison and nine in the national championship victory over South Dakota State.

“There’s always room for improvement in everything that I do,” Williams said. “I’m always making sure I’m getting bigger, stronger, faster every single year. But I think a big part of it at game time is consistency, playing at a high level. I think that’s what really separates the good and great players or average players. It’s consistency, playing at a high level every single time, every chance you get.”

Williams capped his sophomore season by making the final tackle in the national championship game, sealing Sam Houston’s 23-21 victory by stopping the Jackrabbits as the Bearkat 34-yard line.

“It is crazy going back and looking at it and actually realizing it when it was going on,” Williams said. “Everything happened so fast. Once the game passed, you go back and look at it, you see you made the last tackle to win the game. That was an unbelievable feeling.”

Williams continued his fine play last year, making 78 tackles — 26 more than the Bearkats’ second-leading tackler. The Bearkats had a solid season, starting 11-0 to stretch its winning streak to 21 games before suffering a 42-19 loss to Montana State in the FCS quarterfinals.

Williams and Sam Houston won’t have a chance to return to the FCS playoffs this year because the Bearkats are in transition to the FBS and will join Conference USA next year. They also are ineligible for the WAC championship or a bowl game, but Williams intends on making the most of the nine-game schedule.

“This is a pretty big year. I have some goals,” Williams said. “I’m blessed to be voted a team captain. This is my third time. I just want to make sure I’m leading these guys, because we do have a lot of freshmen and transfers, so I just want to make sure I’m keeping them on the right path, showing them how we do things here at Sam Houston and kind of just leaving them with a legacy just to continue on and making it better.”

Williams is a perfect teammate, said senior lineman Markel Perry, the preseason WAC defensive player of the year.

“He’s awesome,” Perry said. “I love playing next to him. He brings a lot of knowledge and a lot of finesse to the game. I’ve seen him make some incredible plays that I just sit back and be like, wow, I don’t understand how it happened, but it happened.”

Williams epitomizes the kind of player that’s made Sam Houston’s swarming defense successful.

“It’s hard to explain what Trevor brings to the entire team,” Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler said. “It’s just this 5-foot-9, 208-pound ball of energy that just keeps on putting one foot in front the next and it’s let’s go play the next play and let’s go play the next play. [He’s] just been one of the great players and people I’ve ever been around. He definitely commands a lot of respect in our program.”

Williams is hopeful his senior year will lead to him playing at the next level.

“I do see myself playing in the NFL. That’s definitely a big goal of mine,” he said. “It’s going to take a lot of hard work, especially with me being an undersized linebacker. But I know God has a plan for me, whether it’s to play in the NFL or not, I know he has a good plan for me. I’m just going to do all that I can, do my best, and we’ll see what happens.”

• NOTES — In their free time, Trevor Williams said he and his brother like to hunt and fish with their father, Adrian. ... Sam Houston junior defensive tackle Chris Scott is from Madisonville and backup redshirt freshman left offensive tackle Keaton Altman is from Brenham.