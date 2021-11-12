Tyree Johnson making a name for himself in Texas A&M pass rush

When Texas A&M defensive end Tyree Johnson entered last week’s postgame press conference wearing a protective boot on his foot, it brought cause for concern over the Aggies’ pass rush.

After all, Johnson had just made a mess of Auburn’s offensive line, sacking Bo Nix twice to set the tone in A&M’s 20-3 victory as he continued to separate himself as the Aggies’ top pass rusher.

“I already was capable of this,” Johnson said. “It’s just this year that it’s starting to come together for me, mixing the experience, the film study and other guys on the team like Micheal Clemons and DeMarvin Leal ... it really motivates me. It drives me.”

Johnson collected seven of his team-leading eight sacks over the last four games, including two each against Alabama, South Carolina and Auburn. Leal, a projected first-round NFL draft pick, trails Johnson with 5.5 sacks followed by Clemons at 3.5.

Johnson says he has been driven since he left his hometown of Washington D.C. and St. John’s College High School. He came to Aggieland, because he didn’t want the comforts of staying close to home like many of his friends did.