Tyree Johnson making a name for himself in Texas A&M pass rush

When Texas A&M defensive end Tyree Johnson entered last week’s postgame press conference wearing a protective boot on his foot, it brought cause for concern over the Aggies’ pass rush.
After all, Johnson had just made a mess of Auburn’s offensive line, sacking Bo Nix twice to set the tone in A&M’s 20-3 victory as he continued to separate himself as the Aggies’ top pass rusher.
“I already was capable of this,” Johnson said. “It’s just this year that it’s starting to come together for me, mixing the experience, the film study and other guys on the team like Micheal Clemons and DeMarvin Leal ... it really motivates me. It drives me.”
Johnson collected seven of his team-leading eight sacks over the last four games, including two each against Alabama, South Carolina and Auburn. Leal, a projected first-round NFL draft pick, trails Johnson with 5.5 sacks followed by Clemons at 3.5.
Johnson says he has been driven since he left his hometown of Washington D.C. and St. John’s College High School. He came to Aggieland, because he didn’t want the comforts of staying close to home like many of his friends did.
“To experience something different and to really put myself out there and get out of my shell and get away from home,” Johnson said when asked why he chose A&M. “I didn’t want to be a little kid no more. I wanted to live under my own roof. ... I wanted to become a grown man.”
He’s been provided the opportunity on the field this season and is making the most of it. He brought down a Heisman Trophy favorite in Bryce Young twice against Alabama. He’ll have a shot at another Heisman hopeful on Saturday in Ole Miss’ Matt Corral. Make that a good shot — the Rebels rank just 78th in the country in sacks allowed with opponents bringing down their quarterback 2.33 times per game. Johnson ranks third in the conference and 11th nationally in sacks per game at 0.89.
The 6-foot-4, 240-pound senior has found most of his success on third down with six of his eight sacks coming at that pivotal time. Last week he was still limited by an injury suffered against South Carolina on Oct. 23 and played only in A&M’s third-down dime package. He proved especially disruptive early in the game, forcing a fumble that Auburn recovered on one his sacks.
Punt returner Ainias Smith, who has limited chances to showcase his return talent, says Johnson has a knack for making the most of the plays he’s given.
“Tyree is definitely an animal,” Smith said. “I feel like he uses his opportunities the same way I use my opportunities. Whenever he gets in, I feel like he’s definitely always trying to make a play. He’s always around the ball. His name is called every time he gets in. He’s definitely a dog.”