Two more Texas A&M football players taken in final day of draft

Two more Texas A&M players were selected on the final day of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday, bringing the Aggies’ total number to four in the three-day event.

Defensive end Micheal Clemons and running back Isaiah Spiller both heard their name called in the fourth round. Clemons was the 12th pick of the round (117th overall) by the New York Jets. Spiller’s name came six picks later (123rd overall), selected by the Los Angeles Chargers.

The duo rounded out A&M’s draft that began with a first-round selection of offensive lineman Kenyon Green by the Houston Texans on Thursday and a third-round pick of defensive end DeMarvin Leal by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday.

Clemons said he met with the Jets prior to the draft, but the conversation mostly revolved around getting to know him as a person.

“We talked some football there at the end,” Clemons said. “I knew they had interest. It was still up in the air whether or not they had this much interest.”

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound end played four season for the Aggies, while battling through injuries. His super senior season was his most productive with 32 tackles, including 11 for loss, seven of them sacks. He led the Aggies with 13 hurries.

“I feel like he’s one of the nastiest players in this entire draft,” Jets general manager Joe Douglas said. “The physicality, the edge that he plays with, the toughness that he brings. I don’t think you can have enough of that. We don’t think we can have enough of that on this team.

Clemons was arrested on several misdemeanor charges and suspended in August of 2021, which he was asked about after his selection Saturday.

“When you look at my character, that was a one-time incident,” he said. “Things like that didn’t happen over the course of my life. I’ve been in trouble with the law once and that’s not who I am, it’s not what my character shows. It’s in the past now and I’ve learned from it and I’m moving forward.”

Clemons will join former Aggie teammate Braden Mann who is the Jets’ punter.

Spiller will be taking his speed and agility to the west coast, a move he didn’t see coming.

“I was surprised,” he said. “I’ve been waiting for a minute. So, just grateful that the Chargers decided to choose me and I’m ready to get to work and give it my all every day. I’m really just blessed and thankful for the opportunity.”

Spiller was projected to be a late-second or third-round pick, by The Athletic’s composite rankings. However, the versatile back was the ninth running back selected in the draft, behind other Southeastern Conference backs James Cook (Georgia), Tyrion Davis-Price (LSU), Brian Robinson Jr. (Alabama), Dameon Pierce (Florida) and Zamir White (Georgia).

Spiller served as A&M’s feature back for the majority of his three seasons in Aggieland, rushing for 2,993 yards, which is seventh in school history, averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

In 2020, A&M finished second in the SEC in rushing offense thanks to Spiller’s 103.60 yards per game and 1,036 total yards, which was good enough for third in the conference. Spiller was an All-SEC pick and a Doak Walker Award semifinalist for his sophomore-year efforts. He had 16 100-yard games, the most of any Aggie since Greg Hill from 1991-93.

“He was reliable and dependable,” Fisher said in a statement. “He is an every-down back. Isaiah is tough enough to run inside and has enough speed to break long runs. He has excellent hands and runs good routes in the passing game. He is not afraid to pick up blitzing defenders in pass protection.”

According to SECStatCat.com, Spiller finished fourth in the SEC last season in explosive run play percentage at 44.13%. On third down, Spiller finished second in the conference in yards with 191 and was second in yards before contact on third down, averaging right at seven.

Spiller is the 45th Aggie running back drafted all-time and the first since Trayveon Williams was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the sixth round of the 2019 draft. Spiller credited Fisher for his NFL-caliber development.

“He really taught me how to practice, how to watch film,” he said. “It made me become a better player mentally and physically. So, I feel like he really helped me be pro-ready and I’m grateful for that opportunity that he gave me at [Texas] A&M. So, that’s why I feel like A&M is a good organization and it really helped me get to this point.”

Shortly after the conclusion of the draft, tight end Jaylen Wydermyer and his agent, Job Branion, confirmed the Dickinson native signed with the Buffalo Bills, one of two teams he visited before the draft.

A&M safety Leon O’Neal Jr. signed a free agent contract with the San Francisco 49ers. Aggie defensive tackle Jayden Peevy signed with the Tennessee Titans, with the pair announcing on Twitter. Linebacker Aaron Hansford signed with the Dallas Cowboys, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Kicker Seth Small was invited to a minicamp with the Indianapolis Colts, according to his agent.

NOTES — 20 players from Texas colleges were selected in this years’ draft, led by six from Baylor. A&M had four followed by Houston (3), SMU (2), Texas Tech (2), UTSA (2) and Sam Houston 1. … Georgia paced the SEC with 15 selections, followed by LSU (10), Alabama (7), Ole Miss (6), Tennessee (5), Kentucky (4), A&M (4), Arkansas (3), Florida (3), South Carolina (3), Missouri (2), Mississippi State (2) and Auburn (1).

Former Blinn player drafted: The San Francisco 49ers in the third round drafted SMU wide receiver Danny Gray, who played two seasons at Blinn.

“It has been a lot of years of him putting in a lot of work,” Blinn coach Ryan Mahon said. “When Danny came to Blinn, you could kind of tell after about week two of his first season that he was something different. Tonight kind of reiterates everything we thought from the very beginning.”

Gray caught 69 passes at Blinn for 1,286 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.