Twitter joke leads former Texas A&M RB Trayveon Williams to adjunct professor job

Texas A&M School of Law dean Robert Ahdieh chuckled when he thought back at the spotlight that has shown brightly on his school over the past week or so.

“At one point, someone said to me, ‘Do other classes generate this kind of attention?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah. You know, BuzzFeed picked up our franchise law course and ran with it,” Ahdieh joked.

Nothing quite draws attention to a college course like adding a professional football player to your faculty, which is exactly what Ahdieh and adjunct professor Alex Sinatra pulled off in former A&M running back Trayveon Williams. The current Cincinnati Bengal will help teach a class on name, image and likeness (NIL) advocacy alongside Sinatra at the university’s Fort Worth-based law school beginning next spring.

“When it became something that was real life, I was extremely excited about it, because, me personally, I was a college athlete before,” Williams said on Sinatra’s podcast Building a Personal Brand. “I was a student-athlete. I understand how important that name, image and likeness is.”

Williams will provide a firsthand perspective on what NIL clients are looking for in an advisor. He has launched into his new offseason role headfirst, Sinatra said.

“He’s extremely hands-on already, since we proposed the class and we talked about it,” Sinatra said. “He is suggesting books to read. He’s suggesting things we can do in the class. [He’s] utilizing his position as a professional athlete to potentially bring in some really cool guest speakers and have some extremely hands-on activities that we’re doing with the students as well.”

Williams’ participation in the class began just as a joke by Ahdieh.

In an article published by Above the Law, a law trade publication, the authors used Williams as a metaphor for the A&M law school’s meteoric rise in the national rankings, saying “Congrats on Texas A&M’s run into the top 50. Hell, you might think Trayveon Williams was doing the rushing there.”

On April 5, Ahdieh picked up the joke and ran with it. He “officially announced” Williams as a new faculty recruit for the law school in a Twitter post. A confused Williams, who was tagged in the post, replied with “Am I missing something?” and a laughing emoji.

All jokes aside, Sinatra saw the possibilities in a partnership and reached out to Williams through a direct message. Before long, the former A&M football player was on board to teach future Aggie lawyers.

Williams will not be giving up his day job in the NFL. All his teaching work will be done during the offseason, Williams said on the podcast. When planning out the class schedule, he only listed a possible Super Bowl appearance as a potential conflict, which Ahdieh said they could work around.

“I told him I thought that would be OK. If class had to be rescheduled while he was in the Super Bowl, the students would be fine,” he said jokingly.

Sinatra was formulating the class even before the possibility of Williams joining. Sinatra graduated from A&M in 2011 with a bachelors degree in marketing and again in 2014 from the law school, which was at Texas Wesleyan at the time. Even while working towards her undergraduate degree, she took an interest in how college athletes could be compensated for their NIL rights.

After graduation Sinatra worked in a university compliance office and has experience in the world of sports agency. Now she serves as an advisor and consultant within her company Your Potential for Everything, which serves women and the underrepresented in sports and entertainment. She also has been a part of the Amplify U NIL program A&M puts on for it’s student-athletes, teaching skills in branding, money management, networking and the law. A program of its like is mandated by Texas Senate Bill 1385, which legalized NIL compensation for college student-athletes in the state.

“I recognized a lot of athletes are taken advantage of by people close to them, but also by agents, coaches and tons of different brands both on the college and pro level,” Sinatra said.

Williams will provide intimate knowledge of how to relate to an athlete for those who are interested in getting into sports representation. The lessons can be applied to many other fields of law, too, Ahdieh said.

“This translates well into negotiations, developing negotiation skills and contracting skills, all the skills of being a good lawyer in general,” Ahdieh said. “And then the broadest one is even more foundationally, what does it mean to represent someone effectively, and for that piece that’s where having Trayveon in the room I think does a huge amount of work.”

Sinatra said she still has work to do in organizing the curriculum for the class, which begins next spring. Advertising it is not on the to-do list.

“When we first had a conversation with [associate dean Terri Lynn] Helge and Dean Ahdieh, both Trayveon and I said, ‘Well, we hope people want to sign up for it.’ And both of them said, ‘Don’t worry. You’ll be fine.’”

