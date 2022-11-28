Trio of Texas A&M football players earn SEC weekly honors

EAGLE STAFF REPORT
The Texas A&M football team had a trio of players earn Southeastern Conference honors of the week in its 38-23 victory over fifth-ranked LSU. Junior running back Devon Achane was the offensive player of the week, senior strong safety Demani Ricahrdson was the defensive player of the week and quarterback Conner Weigman shared freshman honors with Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson.
Achane rushed for 215 yards on 38 carries in the victory with a pair of touchdown runs. The 38 carries was the most in program history since Darren Lewis had 38 carries against Texas in 1988.
Richardson had a 27-yard fumble return for a touchdown that broke a 17-17 tie. He also had eight tackles.
Weigman was 12-of-18 passing for 155 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. He added 21 yards rushing.
A&M finished the season at 5-7, including 2-6 in the Southeastern Conference.
GALLERY: Texas A&M FB vs LSU
Texas A&M fans celebrate on the field after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Members of the Fightin' Texas Aggie Band sing the Aggie War Hymn during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M fans rush the field after the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) makes a catch during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher talks with a referee during the first half against LSU on Saturday night at Kyle Field.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) calls for the snap during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Matthew Wykoff (77) kisses his significant other after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M fans rush the field after the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M tight end Donovan Green (18) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against LSU on Saturday night at Kyle Field.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Evan Stewart (1) makes a catch and runs the ball and is tackled by LSU Tigers safety Jay Ward (5) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M wide receiver Noah Thomas (9) blocks LSU safety Jay Ward (5) as quarterback Conner Weigman (15) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Members of the 12th Man wear maroon and white for Stripe the Stands during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) gets tackled by LSU linebacker Micah Baskerville (23) and safety Greg Brooks Jr. (3) during the first half Saturday at Kyle Field.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) runs the ball during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) points after getting a first down as Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Tyreek Chappell (7) argues with a ref during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) passes the ball during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M defensive backs Jardin Gilbert (20) and Antonio Johnson (27) bring down LSU running back Noah Cain during the first half Saturday night at Kyle Field.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Yell Leader Nathan Drain leads the 12th Man in a yell during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (45) tackles LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) celebrates a touchdown during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane (6) and quarterback Conner Weigman celebrate Achane’s touchdown during the first half Saturday night.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Members of the 12th Man sing the Aggie War Hymn after the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) gets tackled by an LSU player during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies safety Connor Choate (12) leads the Texas A&M football team onto the field before the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane (6) scores a touchdown during the first half against LSU on Saturday night at Kyle Field.
LOGAN HANNIGAN-DOWNS photos, THE EAGLE
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) hands off to Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M wide receiver Moose Muhammad III, right, attempts to get past LSU safety Greg Brooks Jr. during the first half Saturday night at Kyle Field.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M fans rush the field after the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M students celebrate on the field after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
LSU Tigers wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (7) is tackled by Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Jardin Gilbert (20) and Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Jaylon Jones (17) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies running back Amari Daniels (4) carries the ball as LSU Tigers cornerback Mekhi Garner (2) watches him in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman LT Overton (18) tackles LSU Tigers running back John Emery Jr. (4) and the call was overturned during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Evan Stewart (1) is tackled by LSU Tigers safety Greg Brooks Jr. (3) and LSU Tigers safety Jay Ward (5) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Luke Williams (57) celebrates after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
The Fightin' Texas Aggie Band performs at halftime during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies place kicker Alan Guerrieri (38) celebrates in the final moments of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Turner (5) rushes LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) and Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Noah Thomas (9) celebrate a touchdown during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Tyreek Chappell (7) tackles LSU Tigers wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly talks to a ref in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies running back Amari Daniels (4) runs the ball during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) makes a one-handed touchdown catch during the second half against LSU on Saturday night.
LOGAN HANNIGAN-DOWNS, THE EAGLE
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) catches a pass in one hand for a touchdown over LSU Tigers safety Sage Ryan (15) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
LSU Tigers safety Jay Ward (5) tackles Texas A&M Aggies running back Amari Daniels (4) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) and Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Noah Thomas (9) celebrate a touchdown during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Malick Sylla (92) and defensive back Antonio Johnson (27) tackle LSU Tigers running back John Emery Jr. (4) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Walter Nolen (88) celebrates in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) makes a catch over LSU Tigers safety Sage Ryan (15) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Moose Muhammad III (7) and Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Reuben Fatheree II (76) celebrate a touchdown during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane (6) runs the ball during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
LSU Tigers defensive end BJ Ojulari (18) leaps at Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) shakes a tackle from LSU Tigers safety Joe Foucha (13) for a touchdown during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly, left, checks on LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) as Athletic Trainers attend to him in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (45) tackles LSU Tigers running back Noah Cain (21) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
LSU Tigers linebacker Micah Baskerville (23) tackles Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) celebrated after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
A Texas A&M fan holds a Tiger head during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (45) forces LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) to fumble in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Demani Richardson (26) scores a touchdown after recovering a fumble in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly argues with referees during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Walter Nolen (88) celebrates after getting a sack in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) and offensive lineman Layden Robinson (64) celebrate a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Tyreek Chappell (7) celebrates an incompletion in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas.
Logan Hannigan-Downs
LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is tackled by Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Walter Nolen (88) and Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson (35) during the Texas A&M vs LSU game at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday.
Meredith Seaver
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!