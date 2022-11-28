Trio of Texas A&M football players earn SEC weekly honors

The Texas A&M football team had a trio of players earn Southeastern Conference honors of the week in its 38-23 victory over fifth-ranked LSU. Junior running back Devon Achane was the offensive player of the week, senior strong safety Demani Ricahrdson was the defensive player of the week and quarterback Conner Weigman shared freshman honors with Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson.

Achane rushed for 215 yards on 38 carries in the victory with a pair of touchdown runs. The 38 carries was the most in program history since Darren Lewis had 38 carries against Texas in 1988.

Richardson had a 27-yard fumble return for a touchdown that broke a 17-17 tie. He also had eight tackles.

Weigman was 12-of-18 passing for 155 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. He added 21 yards rushing.

A&M finished the season at 5-7, including 2-6 in the Southeastern Conference.