The familiar echoing whistles and shouts of coaches running drills that create the sonic atmosphere of Texas A&M’s pro day inside its indoor practice facility were traded Tuesday for the howl of a northern wind and the beeps and crashes of construction machinery.

For the first time in a decade, A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher watched his team’s pro day outdoors, an unavoidable necessity considering the Aggie indoor practice facility was leveled over the winter to make room for a new football complex.

Three Aggies from last season’s roster were tested by scouts and coaches from all 32 NFL teams: running back Devon Achane, safety Antonio Johnson and cornerback Jaylon Jones.

“You’ve got to play football outside,” Achane said of the rare outdoor pro day. “I kind of figured that, since last year they took out the indoor, so I was coming out here to block out the wind. It was going to be cold, but games are cold, so you’ve got to be ready for anything.”

Achane entered Tuesday’s showcase after running the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash by a running back in the history of the NFL combine. His time of 4.32 seconds at the March 6 event trails only Chris Johnson, Dre Archer and Keith Marshall.

Achane, who also ran the 100 and 200 meters for the Aggie track and field team, opted not to run the 40 Tuesday but posted a time of 7.05 in the three-cone drill and a 4.3 in the 20-yard shuttle.

CBS Sports projects Achane as a second-round pick, and ESPN’s draft analysts have Achane as a top-five running back in the upcoming NFL draft. Fisher said Achane’s versatility should help his professional prospects.

“He’s a matchup problem,” Fisher said. “We’ve used him in punt return, kick return, put him in space in an underneath option route ... he has the unique ability for a running back. Most running backs, if you get into his world, are options, but he really has the ability to catch the deep [ball], not just because of his speed but his athleticism and natural ball skills down the field. And then he’s going to be a running back. Devon is a three-down guy.”

Achane rushed for 2,376 yards and 21 touchdowns on 369 carries over three seasons at A&M. He also caught 65 passes for 554 yards and five scores and returned kicks for a 30.7-yard average.

NFL personnel running Achane’s session spent a heavy portion of time drilling the running back on different pass-catching routes. Achane said some teams have discussed using him as a wide receiver.

“In this league, you can’t just be able to run the ball,” Achane said. “You’ve got to be able to catch out of the backfield. Thankfully, I’ve acted a lot like a receiver, catching from the slot or outside. It was good to show I could do both.”

Both Johnson and Jones spent time in pass coverage situations including quick reactions on short passes and hawking interceptions on deep passes. Jones was the only of the three to run the 40, posting a 4.4 time. Jones logged a 7.00 in the three-cone drill and both defensive backs ran a 4.3 in the 20-yard shuttle.

CBS Sports also projects Johnson to be a second round pick, and all four ESPN draft analysts have the versatile defender in their top five safeties. Fisher raved about Johnson’s ability, not only as a physical defender in the box but as a cover guy who can stick with opponents’ fastest receivers.

Johnson tallied 164 tackles, 14 for loss, and two sacks in three years with the Aggies. He also picked off one pass and broke up seven.

“Being out here with my guys, that’s really my dream,” Johnson said. “So no matter if it was indoor or outdoors — rain, sleet or snow — I was out here with my guys. We did a good job and performed well. That’s what everybody wants to see. They want to see us perform to a high level.”

Jones made 98 tackles defended 12 passes and pulled in three interceptions in three years at A&M.

“I thought he played well,” Fisher said of Jones’ final season. “He covered well. He had very [few] balls caught on him ... I think it’s just maturity. He grew and matured.”

NFL.com gives Jones a 5.98 rating, which correlates to an average backup or special teams player at the next level.

A group of A&M graduates who had left the program before last season also worked out Tuesday. They included tight end Connor Blumrick (Virginia Tech), wide receiver Cam Buckley (Jackson State) and defensive back Clifford Chattman (Texas-San Antonio).

“The transfer portal, there’s some good things about it and there’s some tough things about it, but they are looking for opportunities, and I’ve never going to deny somebody an opportunity,” Fisher said. “The kid leaves and you get mad at them. Why would you do that? These guys gave their heart and soul here. They wanted to go somewhere else. They’re 18- to 22-year-olds ... help them for longer in their life, and I hope all of those guys had a good workout today, and it was great to see them all.”