Trio of Aggies entering transfer portal

A&M DL Elijah Jeudy, RB LJ Johnson and LB Ish Harris all announced Sunday on social media that they were entering the transfer portal.

Harris, a true freshman, didn't play at all this season while Jeudy and Johnson have appeared in a combined 13 games over the last two seasons.

Johnson played in six games this season. The running back had 10 carries for 39 yards and two touchdowns. Over the last two seasons, he had 31 rushes for 115 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games.

Jeudy played in one game this season but did not log any stats. In the last two years, he's played in three games and tallied one total tackle.

Johnson and Jeudy are both redshirt freshmen, while Harris is a true freshman.