Before New Mexico quarterback Dylan Hopkins could make a double-clutched throw in the third quarter against Texas A&M on Saturday night, he was hit from behind and sacked on a cornerback blitz by A&M graduate transfer Josh DeBerry.

One spot up for grabs in preseason practice for the A&M football team was cornerback. Amid a group of newcomers, DeBerry got the nod in the Aggies’ 52-10 victory over New Mexico on Saturday night at Kyle Field and he made the most of the opportunity.

DeBerry finished the game with a team and career best 10 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, a pass breakup in the end zone that helped force New Mexico to settle for a field goal and an interception in the second quarter. That interception gave the Aggies field position in plus-territory and allowed them to score a touchdown on their fifth-straight offensive possession for the first time since 2020.

“You can tell he’s an older guy who’s played a lot of football and he played that way,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said of DeBerry.

Last season, A&M had a mere four interceptions as a defensive unit despite having the nation’s top-rated pass defense. The Aggies dealt with large attrition at cornerback due with multi-year starter Jaylon Jones gone to the NFL and six transfers over the offseason. The mass departures left the Aggies with only two returners at the position – Tyreek Chappell and Deuce Harmon. That led A&M’s staff to bring in three transfers and sign two freshmen to bolster the position in need, a group that included DeBerry.

With Chappell being a multi-year starter, that left one position up for grabs. It was DeBerry that separated himself from the pack to earn the start and see a significant number of snaps against the Lobos. The A&M defense limited New Mexico to just 222 total yards on the night.

“I thought we tackled well in space,” Fisher said. “You talk about Josh DeBerry, when guys had chances to make tackles in space, we really stuffed ‘em. … It eliminated the big plays.”

In four seasons at Boston College, DeBerry played in 39 games and made 158 tackles, including 14 for loss. He also had four interceptions and broke up 19 passes. DeBerry’s defensive efforts earned him second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors in 2021 and honorable mention in 2020 and 2022.

DeBerry announced he would enter the transfer portal on March 23. The Michigan native attended A&M’s spring game on April 15 and committed to the Aggies on April 18. His impact was felt in his first game with the maroon and white.

“I wasn’t surprised, but to see a person hop in our program and be able to make an impact like that, that’s pretty surprising,” A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper said of DeBerry. “He kept the energy for us seeing him making those plays kept the energy for the defense going.”