Time for Texas A&M's offense to get offensive

Simply put, the 17th-ranked Texas A&M football team needs more offense.

The Aggies (3-1, 1-0) have bounced back from a loss to unranked Appalachian State with a pair of victories over top 15 teams — but with little help from the offense. A&M grabbed a 17-9 victory over 13th-ranked Miami, forcing the Hurricanes to settle for five field-goal attempts. A&M then defeated 10th-ranked Arkansas 23-21 last week with the game’s pivotal play coming on the Aggie defense’s 98-yard fumble return as the offense was held to 17 points for the second straight week.

A&M is still in position to realize its season goals in large part because of the defense. The unit is allowing only 11.8 points per game to rank eighth in the country. That makes up for an offense that is averaging only 21.2 points to rank 108th.

“Our defense is incredible,” A&M senior tight end Max Wright said. “But it definitely helps out when the offense puts more points up on the board. That’s certainly something that we’ve got to do over these next few weeks.”

A&M plays three straight road games, starting at Mississippi State (3-1, 0-1) at 3 p.m. Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi, followed by games at second-ranked Alabama next week and South Carolina on Oct. 22.

A&M’s offense is off to its least productive start in Jimbo Fisher’s five seasons as head coach, averaging 321 yards to rank 108th nationally.

“There’s nothing in our offense that we don’t have,” Fisher said. “There’s just not enough execution right now. We’ve got to execute better.”

On explanation for lack of production is inexperience. Wide receiver Ainias Smith was the offense’s only senior starter until Wright made his first start of the season against Arkansas, returning from an MCL tear. But Smith, the unit’s most experienced player, suffered a season-ending injury last week. That means more snaps for underclassmen.

That youth showed last week as the offense had eight of the team’s penalties against Arkansas.

“We need to have the urgency to get that fixed now,” Fisher said.

Some of them were pre-snap mistakes.

“We’ve just got to relax and make the plays,” Fisher said. “The harder you press, the worse you play. You’ve just got to relax and block everything out and run the play that’s called and go on to the next play.”

A&M’s offense has improved the past two weeks, which coincides with junior Max Johnson replacing sophomore Haynes King at starting quarterback and sophomore center Bryce Foster returning from a bout with mononucleosis.

The unit hasn’t had a turnover under Johnson, who is getting better processing information and executing, Fisher said.

“He definitely understands what we’re doing,” Fisher said.

Junior running back Devon Achane, who was limited to 110 yards on 28 carries in the first two games, had a season-high 88 yards on 18 carries against Miami then ran for a career-high 159 yards on 19 carries against Arkansas. He also had seven receptions for 57 yards in those two games combined.

“We’re going in the right direction,” Wright said. “We’ve just got to keep taking the right steps.”

MSU’s offense also is looking to take a step forward.

The Bulldogs’ Air Raid offense under Mike Leach paved the way for a 26-22 victory over the Aggies last year as sophomore quarterback Will Rogers threw for 408 yards and three touchdowns. He completed 46 of 59 passes with no interceptions. Leach, a thorn in A&M’s side when he coached Texas Tech, improved to 8-4 against A&M.

Leach, though, is 0-2 against A&M’s first-year defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin, who was at Ole Miss the last two seasons before replacing Mike Elko at A&M after Elko was hired as Ole Miss’ head coach. Durkin helped the Rebels frustrate Leach, Rogers and MSU in winning the annual battle of the Egg Bowl twice.

Two years ago against Durkin’s defense, Rogers was 45-of-61 passing for 440 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions and only one sack, but the Rebels won 31-24. MSU was only 3 of 14 on third downs. Last year, Rogers was 38-of-58 passing for 336 yards with one touchdown, no interceptions and three sacks. But the Bulldogs were just 4 of 14 on third downs in the 31-21 loss.

Leach said Durkin is running the same scheme at A&M that he ran at Ole Miss.

“They like a lot of zone,” Leach said. “They’ll change the front some. Then it’s very fundamental, which I think is a strength. It’s a strength when they’re very fundamental and they’ve decided what they’re going to do and how they’re going to do it.”

Durkin used a three-man defensive front often against Arkansas, dropping seven in coverage and having one defender spy Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson, who ran for a team-high 105 yards but also was involved in two pivotal fumbles. A&M returned the first one for a touchdown and the second lost 9 yards two plays before the Razorbacks just missed a go-ahead and possible game-winning 42-yard field goal.

“You have to have multiple [defensive] looks. You have to do different things,” Fisher said. “And I think you’re going to have to make plays on the ball and be able to cover, and hopefully we’ll be able to put the pressure on at times when we need to.”

MSU’s offense struggled two weeks ago in the SEC opener against LSU. The Tigers mixed up coverages to rally from a 13-0 deficit for a 31-16 victory. Rogers was sacked four times and threw for only 214 yards, completing 24 of 42 passes with a touchdown and an interception.

MSU rebounded for a 45-14 victory over Bowling Green but will be tested with four straight ranked opponents starting with A&M, which ranks 11th nationally in pass efficiency defense.