Time for Aggie football team to regroup and reassess

A third of the way into the season, the Texas A&M football team has more questions than answers. All we know for sure is A&M isn’t a national championship contender, which hurts the most.
That’s a downer after an exciting offseason when the focus was on making the College Football Playoff. Jimbo Fisher has preached winning championships since hitting town. And this was his best team with 15 returning starters, led by four preseason All-Americans.
Fueling speculation Fisher’s fourth A&M team would be special was his fourth team at Florida State won the national championship. Throw in A&M’s best schedule since joining the Southeastern Conference, highlighted by Alabama at Kyle Field, and Aggies couldn’t stop smiling.
Fisher fanned the flame by saying A&M would beat Alabama’s Nick Saban again before he retired.
Fisher has changed the culture, and A&M rewarded him with a new contract worth $9 million per year, making him the second-highest paid coach behind Saban. Fisher will earn his money this year.
The Aggies still could make the CFP by running the table, but they haven’t done anything in four games to make you’d think it’ll happen. The Aggies, who dropped to 15th in this week’s Associated Press poll, need to drop the CFP talk and focus on just getting better.
A&M might be able to beat Mississippi State this week on talent alone, but that won’t be the case in two weeks against Alabama. The Aggies need to use Saturday’s 20-10 loss to Arkansas as wake-up call. A&M needs to find an identity. Last year’s team struggled in its first two games, but finished with an eight-game winning streak. It found a way to win, playing complementary football in all three phases. That’s not the case with this year’s team. A&M beat three inferior opponents, but Arkansas was superior to A&M in all phases.
A&M’s offense is struggling, especially the offensive line. The optimistic view heading into the season was A&M had stockpiled enough talent that it could plug in four starters and not only be just as good as last year’s senior-laden unit, but maybe even better. The reality is A&M’s five linemen had a tough time keeping three Arkansas defenders from putting pressure on quarterback Zach Calzada, who performed like a sophomore making his second career start. Maybe the mobility and pedigree of Haynes King, who went into the season as the starting quarterback, would have hidden some of the line’s shortcomings, but probably not. Last year’s line that was so much a part of the team’s success was three years in the making.
A&M’s defense, the team’s strength, allowed 197 yards rushing to Arkansas. Stretches in the first three games where inferior teams were able to run the football wasn’t a fluke. A&M also couldn’t cover wide receiver Treylon Burks, who had six receptions for 167 yards, helping give Arkansas’ offense balance en route to 433 total yards.
Burks is the type of receiver A&M needs. He’s open when he’s covered. A&M’s best receivers — Ainias Smith and tight end Jalen Wydermyer — combined for three receptions for 53 yards on 12 targets. In their defense, it’s hard to find space in a defense dropping eight defenders into coverage while still putting pressure on the quarterback.
The defense, despite its shortcomings, allowed only 20 points. But A&M couldn’t force a turnover to give a struggling offense a short field. It was a frustrating day for the entire team.
A&M is playing the worst kind of complementary football — each unit is just making enough mistakes. Teams that make the CFP and win championships find a way to win. Right now, A&M is still searching for the way to be able to do that.