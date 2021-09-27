Time for Aggie football team to regroup and reassess

A&M might be able to beat Mississippi State this week on talent alone, but that won’t be the case in two weeks against Alabama. The Aggies need to use Saturday’s 20-10 loss to Arkansas as wake-up call. A&M needs to find an identity. Last year’s team struggled in its first two games, but finished with an eight-game winning streak. It found a way to win, playing complementary football in all three phases. That’s not the case with this year’s team. A&M beat three inferior opponents, but Arkansas was superior to A&M in all phases.

A&M’s offense is struggling, especially the offensive line. The optimistic view heading into the season was A&M had stockpiled enough talent that it could plug in four starters and not only be just as good as last year’s senior-laden unit, but maybe even better. The reality is A&M’s five linemen had a tough time keeping three Arkansas defenders from putting pressure on quarterback Zach Calzada, who performed like a sophomore making his second career start. Maybe the mobility and pedigree of Haynes King, who went into the season as the starting quarterback, would have hidden some of the line’s shortcomings, but probably not. Last year’s line that was so much a part of the team’s success was three years in the making.