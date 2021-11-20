Three takes from No. 16 Texas A&M's win over Prairie View A&M

There is really little reasoning for playing the Southeastern Conference’s end-of-season out-of-conference matchup, but Texas A&M took care of business in a 52-3 win over No. 16 Texas A&M University System-mate Prairie View A&M Saturday. Here are three quick takes from the game:

Riding into the sunset: Beyond the 15 seniors that were honored prior to the game Saturday, the final game in Kyle Field every year begs the question: Who has played their last game for the Aggies? This off-season, all eyes will be on running back Isaiah Spiller, defensive end DeMarvin Leal, tight end Jalen Wydermyer and offensive lineman Keynon Green and their decision to declare for the NFL Draft. One would think Spiller (9 carries, 70 yards, 1 TD), Leal (4 tackles, 1 sack) and Green heard their last home cheers as players for the Aggies. After a year leading the Aggies in drops, Aggie fans might hope Wydermyer will return to pad stats one more season.

Big hits still welcome: With the advent of the targeting rule, big hits have seemed to find their way out of the game. Saturday, safety Antonio Johnson and Leal delivered pad-popping tackles that rivaled the Prairie View Marching Storm’s base drums for decibel output. Both were completely legal, technically sound and eventually drove Panther starting quarterback Jason Pass out of the game.

Where was the I-form?: When Texas A&M came out in a power I formation to bounce in a fourth down, 1-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter, it begged the question: Where was this on the play that took a safety in Oxford the week before? The Aggies lined up in their own end zone in shotgun and took a safety that put A&M off schedule for the remainder of the game.

