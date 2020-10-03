Three quick takes: Texas A&M defensive secondary exposed against Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Here are three quick takes from Texas A&M’s 52-24 loss at No. 2 Alabama on Saturday:
1. Secondary the first issue:
A&M’s secondary had little answer for Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and his speedy receivers. The Crimson Tide twice picked on Aggie freshman cornerback Jaylon Jones, including a 78-yard touchdown pass and run from Jones to John Metchie early in the first quarter. Later in the third quarter with Alabama facing a second-and22, speedster Jaylen Waddle burned through the middle of the Aggie defense and caught a pass behind everybody for an 87-yard score. Jones added a 63-yard TD pass to another wide-open Metchie in the fourth. Jones threw for 435 yards and four touchdowns as the Tide needed just 52 rushing yards through the first three quarters to seize control. Not a great look heading into another matchup with one of the Southeastern Conference’s best passing offenses next week against Florida.
2. Offensive miscommunication:
Quarterback Kellen Mond and the Aggie offense showed improvement from a lackluster 17-12 performance against Vanderbilt. Mond threw for 318 yards and three touchdowns. But his inexperienced receiving corps frequently appeared to be on a different page, resulting in Mond throwing several incomplete passes to open space.
3. Smith emerging as go-to guy:
Smith provided A&M’s best offensive highlight of the young season, tightrope-walking the sideline to score on a 47-yard pass from Mond in the first quarter. Smith added another score with a 14-yard snag in the fourth. Aside a dropped pass on a fourth down, he led A&M in receiving yards with 123 on six catches. He also rushed for 29 yards on five carries.
Michael K. Young
BREMOND
20200828 BREMOND V NORMANGEE NEWS MM 02
Rainy weather
Rainy weather
Michael K. Young
Snook vs. Thorndale football
Snook vs. Thorndale football
Snook vs. Thorndale football
Veteran funeral
20200904 MADISONVILLE V LIBERTY MM 01
Highway accident
Parsons Mounted Cavalry
College Station HS football practice
College Station HS football practice
Rudder football practice
Rudder football practice
A&M Consolidated HS football practice
A&M Consolidated HS football practice
Bryan HS football Practice
Bryan HS football Practice
TAMU Mask Giveaway
TAMU Mask Giveaway
20200908 RUDDER VBALL MM 01
Weather at Texas A&M
Weather at Texas A&M
Weather at Texas A&M
TAMU Mask Giveaway
Car crash
Car crash
Suicide awareness and prevention
Suicide awareness and prevention
Suicide awareness and prevention
Two-vehicle crash
Picnic at the Park
Arby Wager
Arby Wager
TAMU graduate student protest
TAMU graduate student protest
TAMU graduate student protest
TAMU graduate student protest
TAMU graduate student protest
Hazel Von Roeder
A&M Consolidated vs. Cypress Ranch
Aggie Park
Aggie Park
College Station vs. Houston Episcopal
COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing
Bryan vs. Rudder scrimmage
Discovery on The Green
Discovery on the Green
Discovery on the Green
TAMU Police
TAMU Police
TAMU Police
Texas A&N University
Texas A&M University
20200918 NAVASOTA V HUFFMAN MM 04
Kyle Field COVID precautions
20200919 CS V BRYAN MM 03
B-CS Ginsburg vigil
Voter registration
Voter registration
Voter registration
Collision closes Harvey Road exit
20200922 BRYAN V BRENHAM MM 02
20200922 BRYAN V BRENHAM MM 03
20200922 BRYAN V BRENHAM MM 01
20200922 BRYAN V BRENHAM MM 01
Dr. Deborah L. Birx
Dr. Deborah L. Birx
Dr. Deborah L. Birx
Mid Valley Gin
Gibbons Creek power plant
Gibbons Creek power plant
Business summit
Business summit
Allen Academy vs. St. Joseph
Bryan vs. Waller
20200925 CS V HUTTO MM 04
Kyle Field
Kyle Field
Kyle Field
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
College Station vs. Hutto
Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt
Rudder vs. Magnolia West
College Station City Hall construction
20200929 CS V MAGNOLIA MM 02
College Station City Hall construction
Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies
Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies
Fujifilm
Michelle Lynn Holsey Foundation NCHA Cutting & Benefit
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!