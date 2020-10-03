 Skip to main content
Three quick takes: Texas A&M defensive secondary exposed against Alabama
Three quick takes: Texas A&M defensive secondary exposed against Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Here are three quick takes from Texas A&M’s 52-24 loss at No. 2 Alabama on Saturday:

1. Secondary the first issue:

A&M’s secondary had little answer for Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and his speedy receivers. The Crimson Tide twice picked on Aggie freshman cornerback Jaylon Jones, including a 78-yard touchdown pass and run from Jones to John Metchie early in the first quarter. Later in the third quarter with Alabama facing a second-and22, speedster Jaylen Waddle burned through the middle of the Aggie defense and caught a pass behind everybody for an 87-yard score. Jones added a 63-yard TD pass to another wide-open Metchie in the fourth. Jones threw for 435 yards and four touchdowns as the Tide needed just 52 rushing yards through the first three quarters to seize control. Not a great look heading into another matchup with one of the Southeastern Conference’s best passing offenses next week against Florida.

2. Offensive miscommunication:

Quarterback Kellen Mond and the Aggie offense showed improvement from a lackluster 17-12 performance against Vanderbilt. Mond threw for 318 yards and three touchdowns. But his inexperienced receiving corps frequently appeared to be on a different page, resulting in Mond throwing several incomplete passes to open space.

3. Smith emerging as go-to guy:

Smith provided A&M’s best offensive highlight of the young season, tightrope-walking the sideline to score on a 47-yard pass from Mond in the first quarter. Smith added another score with a 14-yard snag in the fourth. Aside a dropped pass on a fourth down, he led A&M in receiving yards with 123 on six catches. He also rushed for 29 yards on five carries.

