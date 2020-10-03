Three quick takes: Texas A&M defensive secondary exposed against Alabama

A&M’s secondary had little answer for Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and his speedy receivers. The Crimson Tide twice picked on Aggie freshman cornerback Jaylon Jones, including a 78-yard touchdown pass and run from Jones to John Metchie early in the first quarter. Later in the third quarter with Alabama facing a second-and22, speedster Jaylen Waddle burned through the middle of the Aggie defense and caught a pass behind everybody for an 87-yard score. Jones added a 63-yard TD pass to another wide-open Metchie in the fourth. Jones threw for 435 yards and four touchdowns as the Tide needed just 52 rushing yards through the first three quarters to seize control. Not a great look heading into another matchup with one of the Southeastern Conference’s best passing offenses next week against Florida.